Shane Watson appointed as St Lucia Stars captain

The management of the St Lucia Stars have appointed Shane Watson as their captain for the remainder of the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL),whilst Marlon Samuels will be his vice-captain.

After six successive defeats in the 2017 season the management has made the switch in leadership and incorporated some fresh thinking as the team completes this season and builds for 2018. The Stars management thanked Daren Sammy for his contribution as Captain this season and throughout the last four editions of Hero CPL, stating that, Daren is a St Lucian icon and has been a fantastic servant of both St Lucian and West Indian cricket. They stressed that Daren remains an important part of the St Lucia Stars squad and his performances with both bat and ball will be vital for the rest of the 2017 tournament and in the future.