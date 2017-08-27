Mitchell: Time to make it count

T&T senior men’s football team defender, Carlyle Mitchell, is eager to take on Honduras in Friday’s 2018 World Cup Qualifier at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Balmain, Couva.

Mitchell, who is among the overseas-based players selected by Dennis Lawrence for the fixture said he is anticipating a sold-out venue on Friday.

“It’s not often we get to take such a big game outside of Port-of-Spain. I think the last time we played in Couva was against Panama couple years ago and then we had the warm up against Barbados. But this match is very big one as it’s a World Cup qualifier with both teams needed points to stay alive,” Mitchell told TTFA Media following his arrival on Saturday.

He and fellow India-based player Willis Plaza arrived together and took a light part in training at Hasely Crawford Stadium yesterday morning.

He added: “I expect to see the stadium rammed to capacity and a sea of red because we need that extra support. When we played in Honduras it was a sea of blue from two hours before kick off and their fans lined the streets hours before the game. It is something that players take note of when we are in the bus heading to the match.This time we are at home and we need to make it count,” Mitchell said.

“Honduras are coming to win because they always feel they have an edge over us but we need to show them that as a football country and as a team we are not a walk over,” said the East Bengal player.

The Honduran team is expected here on Wednesday and will train once at the match venue while staying at the Hilton Trinidad hotel. Head Coach Dennis Lawrence, who is only expected to have his full contingent of players by Tuesday, will lead a training session this evening at the match venue.

Additional stands are being erected at the venue to push the accommodation from 8,500 up to just over 11,000.