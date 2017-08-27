Northerns, Caribs set up TTRFU final clash

It has been a trying year for members of the Caribs Rugby Football Club, but through it all the storied club has persevered.

Their club house ravaged by fire in March—the club will be looking to make its own joy on Saturday September 23, 2017, when its men’s team contests the T&T Rugby Football Union’s knock-out final against Northerns at a venue yet to be decided upon.

The history of the rivalry between Caribs and Northerns rugby clubs date back several decades, initiated when a faction of Northerns broke away to form Caribs broke away, but it is set to be renewed following successful semi-final outings for both clubs on Saturday at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

In simultaneous kick-offs, Caribs faced Rainbow while Northerns had to overcome Harvard.

By the final whistle, Caribs outscored Rainbow by 10 points for a final 17-7 scoreline and Northerns had to work a little harder to stave off the challenge from Harvards by a 25-18 margin. On the same day as the men’s he women’s final will be contested by Police Rugby club and Royalians after both teams engineered free-scoring wins in their semi final assignments.

Royalians thrashed Rainbow 39-5 to book a spot in the final while Police shut down Caribs women’s team, 75-20. The TTRFU’s league schedule resumes next weekend.