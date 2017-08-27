U-17 girls set sights on Grenada

T&T’s Under-17 women’s football team secured a 7-0 victory over Curacao on Friday night to stay atop their group standings in the CONCACAF Caribbean Under 17 Women’s World Cup opening round.

The win was T&T’s second in two outings following the 13-0 beating of US Virgin Islands on Wednesday. But the job is not complete as T&T must earn at least a draw when they face Grenada from in the closing group fixture tonight from 7:30pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

Grenada is level on points with T&T after defeating USVI 9-0 on Friday but T&T are ahead on superior goal difference.

T&T captain Kara Trotman opened the scoring on Friday with further goals coming from Aaliyah Prince, Chrissy Mitchell, Afiyah Cornwall and Kayla Baboolal before the break to leave T&T comfortably ahead at 6-0.

Maria-Frances Serrant scored the seventh item in the second half.

T&T head Coach Jamaal Shabazz was cautiously optimistic about the deciding match with Grenada, saying: “This is the game that will take one of us into the next stage of the tournament. I think our girls are excited for this match but its not going to be an easy game. The advantage that Grenada has on us is that they have been together for four years and they have had a taste of CONCACAF football before. Oh how the landscape of women’s football has changed, that Grenada now is a force to be reckoned with at under-17 level. So we are going to treat the game with utmost respect but playing at home and with the kind of form that the girls are in, we feel confident that we can get the job done.”