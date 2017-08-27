Walcott fifth in Finland

T&T’s Keshorn Walcott had to settle for fifth spot again in the men’s javelin event at his final meet of the season, the Lappeenranta Games in Finland yesterday.

In cold weather conditions, the two-time Olympic medallist threw a modest 77.61 metres.

Winning was Tero Pitkamaki, who threw five times over 80 metres. Only the third throw was overtaken.

The 83.63 throw in the opening round remained the lead result until the last round.

He then threw the winning result.

In second place was Estonian Magnus Kirt with 81.97 and Tanel Laanmae (78.67) also of Estonia, was third.

Oliver Helander with a throw of 78.44 finished ahead of the local javelin thrower, in fourth place.

Walcott on Thursday placed fifth at the IAAF Diamond League men’s javelin final in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday.

The T&T field athlete had then produced an 85.11m throw at the Weltklasse meet.