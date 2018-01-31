Critically affected by the constricting economy, calypso tents are the endangered species of Carnival.
Mohammed, Kerry start tennis season with wins
Nabeel Mohammed got his 2018 tennis season off to a positive start last week by claiming the Men's A Singles title at the East Club Classified Tournament at the National Racquet Centre (NCC) in Tacarigua.
In a hotly contested final game against an equally talented Keshan Moonasar on court four, Mohammed eked out a 6-4 victory in the first set before confirming the win and the silverware with a 6-2 triumph in the second.
He later joined with Sonny Williams to take the Men's A Doubles crown, beating the team of Moonasar and Gianluc Robinson in straight sets 6-4 and 7-5.
Meanwhile, Kyle Kerry also had a lot to be cheerful for during the year's first tournament, securing the Men's B Singles title by virtue of whipping David Marshall in the final 6-2, 7-5, while the men's C Singles title went to Nathan Martin who prevailed over Nigel Horsford in three gruelling sets 6-3, 6-2 and 10-5.
The Women's A&B Singles crown was sewn up by Anya King, clobbering her close rival Osenyonye Nwokolo in the final 6-2, 6-3.
Like Mohammed, King also left the tournament with two titles when she combined with Rhyse Houllier for the women's B Doubles final, where they defeated the pair of Sarah Salandy and Lindy Ann Farrier in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.
In other results the team of David Marshall and Arnold Precilla defeated Robert Caesar and Cliff Meade 6-2, 7-6(4), 10-7 for the men's B Doubles title.
