Toney: TTBB $$$ can assist boxing

The Act governing the T&T Boxing Board has come up for debate again and leading the battle for its interpretation and understanding is senior Attorney-at Law Joseph Toney.

The debate stemmed from a concerns raised by promoters, coaches, trainers and other members of the boxing fraternity that the boxing board has been reluctant to assist practitioners in professional boxing with financial help, although Section Three of the Act said it can.

Section 17(e) of the Act, outlines how the funds of the board can be used, it states “In making grants or donations to any amateur boxing associations or in the furtherance of professional boxing, or to such charitable objects as it may think fit.”

However, Barry Ishmael, an attorney himself and chairman of the boxing board in a recent report attempted to clear the air on the board's responsibilities, saying the board is strictly a regulatory body and did not have the responsibility to engage in development, promotion or provide assistance to pro boxing.

Only recently Ishmael said people who were unsure of whether the board could engage in providing funds to pro boxing would find the answers in section three of the act which states - “(1) No member of the Board shall be interested in the administration or executive of any promoting body or professional boxing (2) No member of the Board shall be interested in being a promoter or receive payment of any kind from a promoter or promoting bodies. (3) Any member of the Board disregarding the provisions of this section shall cease to be a member of the Board.”

A group of promoters, coaches and trainers of pro boxing headed by match-maker Boxu Potts sought legal advise on whether the T&T Boxing Board funds can use its funding to assist pro boxing.

Toney provided a written response in which he stated, "The Board may prescribe the Rules for boxing and may from time to time amend or revoke any such Rules, and with the approval of the Minister may make Regulations as to all or any of the following matters: (a) the registration and licensing and revocation or suspension of licenses of (1) promoters of professional boxing contest and (2) professional boxers.

Toney, a former Minister of National Security and Minister in the Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Decentralization under the National Alliance for Reconstruction Government, also wrote, "Already we are witnessing that the board can play a very influential role in the lives of professional boxers. So that they can be involved in professional boxing, if not in a direct way certainly in an indirect way."

He continued, "To confirm the involvement of the Board in professional boxing, Sec 17(e) of the said Schedule states that the funds of the Board may be applied - in making grants or donations to any amateur boxing association or in furtherance of professional boxing or to such charitable objects as it may think fit."

Toney added that he believes the funds of the Board can be used for the furtherance of pro boxing if the Board desires, noting the term 'furtherance of pro boxing' can be interpreted as widely as possible so that the sport can achieve the broadest participation possible.

He believes strict attention must be placed on Section 3 which states "(1) No member of the Board shall be interested in the administration or executive of any promoting body or professional boxing (2) No member of the Board shall be interested in any promoter or receive payment of any kind from such promoter or promoting bodies. (3) Any member of the Board disregarding the provisions of this section shall cease to be a member of the Board.” He noted the act specifically refers to individual members of the Board and not the Board as a unit.