Cox, Shukla take Point 11k road titles

Experience had the final say in yesterday's running of the Point Fortin Borough Day 11K Road Race as veteran distance runner Curtis Cox judged his race to perfection to land the victory in a time of 35 minutes and 53 seconds.

George Smith of the Defence Force held the lead coming into the final kilometre and may have misjudged the finish line. He crossed second in 36:16. Shurlun Williams of La Brea placed third in 36:47 and also copped the first prize for the top spot for a Point Fortin Resident.

Anthony Phillip, another Southerner, was fourth in 37:12. Kelvin Johnson placed fifth (38:17) and he was handicapped by his exertions from winning the previous day's Fusion race. Guswil George was sixth (40:08) and Nigel Simon finished seventh in 41:14.

Among the women, Samantha Shukla of Richard Jones Racing led the women's race from the start at K.T.O. Oil Sands to finish at the Point Fortin Market Square clocking 43 minutes 11 seconds. Chantel Le Maitre finished second in 50:06 with Christine Regis third in 53:43. Candice Bekaroo was fourth (54:30) followed by Roxanne McKenna fifth (54:51), Anika Walker who placed sixth in 59:16 and Ifeula Gooding came in seventh.