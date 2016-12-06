Pres San F’do, San Juan North hunt Inter-Col title

A new Secondary Schools Football League National Coca-Cola Inter-Col champion will be crowned today when favorites, Presentation College of San Fernando faces San Juan North Secondary at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella from 3.30pm this afternoon.

Two hours earlier, Fyzabad Secondary will put its national Girls Inter-Col title on the line against St Augustine Secondary at the same venue.

While on paper the Shawn Cooper-coached Presentation College of San Fernando are heavy favourites, the South Zone champions will have to lift their game a notch to overcome a Jerry Moe-coach San Juan North line-up that has hit top form at the right-time.

Presentation College advanced to the final after slipping past Premier Division champions Shiva Boys Hindu College 2-1 on penalty-kicks after a 2-2 draw in their zonal final, followed by a 5-3 penalty-kicks defeat of Tobago’s Signal Hill Secondary in their National semifinal at the same venue on Saturday after 1-1 deadlock.

San Juan North, on the other hand, came from behind to beat St Augustine Secondary, 2-1 in the East Zone final, and followed up with an impressive 4-1 come-from-behind trashing of North champions, Trinity College of Moka, in their National semifinal at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo last week, with Renaldo Boyce scoring a beaver-trick for the winners.

However, for today’s encounter, both Presentation College of San Fernando and San Juan North will be without key personal for different reasons.

SSFL bans Pres player after 9 years of school

This as Presentation’s Kori Cupid, a national Under-20 defender is barred from participating in any further action in the SSFL league due to him having surpassed the number of years a student is allowed to compete in the SSFL, eight while this is his ninth year of schooling .

The decision by the SSFL Disciplinary Committee is also expected to have an effect on the final SSFL Premier Division table, both at the top with regards to the second placed team as well as the three schools to be relegated.

Presentation College had originally finished second on the Premier Division table, but due to the SSFL ruling on Cupid, last year’s winner Naparima College was elevated to second and a spot in the Big-Four semifinals, while Presentation College and San Juan North, qualified as finalists of the National Inter-Col competition.

In addition, there is also matter involving East Mucurapo’s Abdus Ramcharan which is before arbitration, after the SSFL ruled against the school.

San Juan North will be without captain Lukeman Brooks who was red-carded in the 38th minute of their win over Trinity Moka.

On Saturday last, in the Girls’ semifinal, title-holder Fyzabad Secondary edged Signal Hill Secondary 2-1 while St Augustine hammered Bishop’s Anstey Port-of-Spain 7-0 in their semifinal.

Signal Hill Secondary had trashed Carapichaima East Secondary 12-0 in the lone Girls quarterfinal

Today’s National SSFL Coca-Cola Inter-Col Final

San Juan North Sec vs Presentation (San F’do), Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, 3.30pm

Girls

Fyzabad Sec vs St Augustine, Sec,

Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, 1.30pm.