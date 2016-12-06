St Francois Nationals seal Fruta Cup quarters spot

St Francois Nationals became the first team to seal a spot in the Northern Football Association (NFA) $22,000 Fruta Cup quarterfinals after it won for the second time in as many matches on Sunday.

Winners of its opening match against Harvard Sports Club 2-1 on Thursday last, St Francois National put in a much more dominant showing in hammering newly crowned FA Trophy winners, RSSR 4-0 at TSTT Ground, Queen's Park Savannah to improve to maximum six points in the three-team group.

For St Francois Nationals, Rondell John (16th), Kester Hewitt (25th), former national Under-17 midfielder Raheem Borde (61st) and Akyl Griffith (68Th got a goal each in the 70-minute contest.

Queen's ParK Cricket Club also had a chance to qualify for the last-eight after it wins its opener 2-1 victory over St Ann's Rangers 2-1.

However, Miscellaneous Laventille United had other ideas and clipped the Parkites 3-2 with all the goals coming in the second-half, at New Ground, Queen's Park Savannah. Miscellaneous Laventille now faces St Ann's Rangers in the final group match.

And in the other match on Sunday, beaten FA trophy finalists, Malta Carib Alcons rebounded from its 1-0 loss to Belmont FC by battling past Clint Marcelle Football Academy 3-2 at Queen's Royal College Ground, St Clair.

A day earlier, New Millennium won by default from Cosmos FC 3-0 while the encounter between Maple FC, the Premier Division champions and Morvant Elements was postponed after after a communication glitch between the teams and match officials prevented an on-time start .

At the end of the 70-minutes encounters, the outright winner gets three points while a penalty-kicks win is two points to the victor, and one for the loser.

The tournament continues with a double-header today (Tuesday) at Dibe Recreational Ground, Long Circular, St James when home-town club, Cultural Roots United host Morvant Elements from 6pm followed by Football Factory and Cosmos FC at 8pm.

Matches will also be played on Wednesday with the final preliminary match on Thursday when Morvant Elements play Maple at the Morvant Recreation Ground, Park Street, Morvant.

Following the conclusion of the five round-robin groups, the group winner will advance to the quarterfinals, along with the three best second placed teams followed by semifinals and the final carded for Saturday December 17 under lights at the Queen's Park Savannah.

NFA Fruta Cup results:

Saturday December 3:

Morvant Elements vs Maple FC, New Ground, QP Savannah - postponed

New Millennium 3 vs Cosmos FC 0 - by default

Sunday December 4:

Malta Carib Alcons 3 vs CMFA 2

St Francois Nationals 4 vs RSSR 0

Miscellaneous Laventille United 3 vs QPCC 2

Today's (Tuesday December 6) matches:

Venue: Dibe Recreational Ground, Long Circular, St James

Cultural Roots United vs Morvant Elements, 6pm

Football Factory vs Cosmos FC, 8pm