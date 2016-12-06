Young leads Brian Chase past Police

Allison Young topscored with 24 points to guide Brian Chase Academy to an impressive 63-32 win over Police in the first match played in the inauguaral Female Basketball Action League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Sunday evening.

The opening match of the double-header between Grande Young Starz and Quarters was postponed for a later date.

However, it was post player Young and her teammates grabbing all the attention, easily topping the reigning North Zone champion Police in a one-sided affair.

Helping Young offensively were point guard Stephanie Isaac and forward Nyota Saldenha, each netting 12 while forward Leslie-Ann Bacquain was the leading scorer for the policewomen with 14.

The two-week long competition being hosted by the newly formed group opened on Saturday, with an exhibition men's match which followed the formal part of the opening, with speeches from league officials and sponsors and a performance by Black Loyalty. Sponsors include Dolly and Associates, Liqui Moly Trinidad & Tobago, Beyond Accessories Limited, Diego Martin Regional Corporation, Ministry of Sports and Haynes Plumbing 1990 Limited.

The league will see six teams, the other two being Maloney Pacers and Straker Nets, competing for the top prize of $6,000. The second placed team gets $3,000 and the third place finisher receives $1,000. One of the stipulation for the participating squads is that each team must have two to four Under-16 players.

There will be a number of individual awards given out at the end of the league for Most Valuable Players for the League and All Stars, best defensive player, most points, three-point shootout, coach of the league and the best U-16 player.

Competition will also be played at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena but tonight Brian Chase will return to the indoor court in Tacarigua, looking to get its second straight win against Maloney Pacers. The match jumps off at 6 pm.

In the other match of the evening, the Police unit will look to rebound from its opening loss when it takes on Straker Nets at 8 pm.

Result

Brian Chase 63 (Allison Young 24, Stephanie Isaac 12, Nyota Saldenha 12) vs Police 32 (Leslieann Bacquain 14, Anika Bryce 8, Roxanne Cox 6)

Today's matches

Maloney Pacers vs Brian Chase, 6 pm

Straker Nets vs Police, 8 pm