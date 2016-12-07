‘Gustine’ Girls dethrone Fyzabad for InterCol crown

St Augustine Secondary were crowned the Girls’ InterCol queens after they dethrone Fyzabad Secondary 3-2 in the opening match of the double header at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, yesterday.

The win came from a double strike by the prolific Adanya Phillips and another item from Kedie Johnson that killed off all chances the defending champs had of a revival.

The St Augustine girls signalled early intentions of taking the title when Phillips opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, but Fyzabad leveled the score after an equally prolific Donnecia Prince fired past the St Augustine goalie in the 40th minute for a 1-1 scoreline at the break.

St Augustine took the lead for a second time two minutes after the resumption when Phillips fired them in front in the 47th minute, before Johnson sealed the win with another in the 64th. Prince also got her second goal of the game in the 80th but it could not prevent them from surrendering the title they won last year.