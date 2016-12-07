Badree providing solid base

West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree has been doing great work in terms of developing young cricketers on and off the field in South Trinidad.

The right hander has formed BASE (Badree Academy of Sport and Education) and it has caught on well. Just recentlyhe took over 100 children from BASE, to the iconic Queen’s Park Oval to support the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force as they battled against the Barbados Pride.

The children were in awe as they met some of their heroes and icons and saw them live in action, many for the very first time.

The children also had a surprise visit from West Indies International batsman Darren Bravo who took the time out to sign autographs and take pictures with his adoring fans. Bravo was very impressed by what he saw and by the enthusiasm and passion displayed by the children.

During the lunch break, members of the Red Force team, led by Yannick Ottley, made their way over to the stands to greet the youngsters.

The interaction indeed will be indelibly etched in the memories of the children.

Accompanying the children were some parents and the staff of BASE who ensured the experience was a safe and enjoyable one for the children and that it would motivate some of them to pursue the game at the highest level.

BASE would like to thank all those who made this trip possible including the TTCB, Ministry of Sport, TECU, Barrackpore Islamic Centre, all parents, children and staff for making this a most treasured day in the life of these children. Badree indicated that this was something the children were really looking forward to and was glad that the day was a resounding success. He added that BASE was all about providing rich experiences for the Nation’s youth and meaningfully and positively engaging the future generation.

“Too often we are bombarded by negativity on the news and in social media but today we have a case where children are interested in sports, where they are socialising with others from different schools and backgrounds, where they are learning about their country and the rich legacy of the QPO. I am really happy to be part of this and to have the opportunity to shape the leaders of the future. BASE is committed to not only cricket skill development but also holistic development.” Badree added that for many children and parents, this was their first time to the Oval and hopes that some time in the future the children might have an opportunity to see a Caribbean Premier League game live.