Carter skips 100m backstroke, but set for 200m free today

University of Southern California and 2016 Olympian swimmer Dylan Carter will make his debut in the men’s 200m freestyle at the 13th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships today at the WFCU Centre, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, from 9.30 am to 10.30 am T&T time.

This after the 20-year-old Carter, a career six-time All-American and three-time NCAA and Pac-12 relay champion, opted against competing in the 100m backstroke yesterday due to his heavy schedule over the six days of competition.

Carter was due to line up in the eighth and final 100m backstroke heat from lane three.

However, today he will indeed take the podium in the men’s 200m freestyle, heat nine off 11 from lane one where he will compete against David Gamburg (Israel), Benjamin Hockin (Paraguay), Stephen Milne (Great Britain), Pieter Timmers (Belgium), Yuki Kobori (Japan), Daiya Seto (Japan), Zane Grothe (USA), Taehwan Park (South Korea) and Markus Thormeyer (Canada).

At the end of the 11 heats, the top 16 swimmers will qualify to the semifinals from which the top eight fastest will advance to the final.

A multiple national record holder and swimming’s nominee for the 2016 First Citizens Sportsman of the Year award, Carter also lines up in the 11th of 13 heats men’s 50m butterfly on Friday with Matthew Josa (USA), Riku Poytakivi (Finland), Takeshi Kawamoto (Japan), Alexsandr Popkov (Russia), Tom Shields (USA), Mehdy Metella (France), Deividas Margevicius (Lithuania), Artyom Kozlyuk (Uzbekistan) and Adi Mesetovic (Bosnia-Herzegovenia.)

And on Saturday, in his final event, Carter goes after a medal in the men’s 100m freestyle in the penultimate of 16 heats.

There he lines up in heat three against Vladimir Stefanik (Slovakia), Artsiom Machekin (Belarus), Nikita Lobintsev (Russia), Chad Le Clos (South Africa), Tommaso D’Orsogna (Australia), Blake Pieroni (USA), Christoffer Carlsen (Sweden), Iskender Baslakov (Turkey) and Israel’s David Gamburg.