Enjoy Tea by the Sea

Sea Tea Dea is suited by conditions of a two year old Maiden Auction Stakes over seven furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack today and, significantly, all-weather champion jockey, Luke Morris, has been booked by trainer Antony Carson.

Morris’ works like a trojan, every year, and so does his agent, Neil Allan, who obviously spotted an excellent opportunity for twice-raced Sea Tea Dea, advantaged by a 5lbs fillies’ allowance, which gives her bottom-weight.

All are burdened in accordance with yearling sales prices, Sea Tea Dea was relatively cheap but has turned out useful; clear ‘best-in’ on my time-handicap, which specialises with two-year-olds and will continue to exploit obvious opportunities in the fascinating juvenile division.

Apart from being playful and at times fractious (like most kids!) young thoroughbreds are 100 per cent genuine, eager to please and nothing compares to watching them mature and become whatever; it’s a jigsaw computing them and at the end of a season all pieces are in place.

A few months later, March, another campaign which we describe as ‘another set of two-year-olds’.

All-weather racing has been universally accepted; there are varying surfaces, fibresand, tapeta, dirt and ‘poly’, which has been so successful and also layed around Lingfield and Kempton.

Obviously there are no expenses for ‘cutting’ as with turf but a strict, controlled, maintenance programme is needed to keep underfoot conditions safe and acceptable.

As mentioned many times the draw is a problem; for instance we kick-off this eight-race programme with a fifteen-runner nursery and those drawn ten or higher might as well be kept at home. You have probably noticed that withdrawals, and there are too many, usually involve those drawn high.

Selections

12.55 Sea Tea Dea (nap-e.w)

1.25 Lutine Charlie (e.w)

2.55 Zeehan