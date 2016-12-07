Lawrence knocks out Cervantes in Venezuela

It took T&T’s Sheldon Lawrence just a minute and 28 seconds to score a comprehensive knock-out of Venezuela’s Jose Cervantes in the first round of his super middleweight encounter in Caracas, Venezuela on Tuesday night.

In front a crowd of almost 2000, the hometown favourite ,who was beaten by Lawrence a few months ago, made it difficult for his opponent to land jabs by crouching low.

However the Trinidadian opted to attack the body of Cervantes which later allowed the Venezuelan to open up for the big right shot that landed him to the canvas.

Afterwards Lawrence said Cervantes fought a smart fight early on but could not sustain it. “He was coming from a low position whilst putting himself in a shell that made it difficult to jab at his head, so I decided to switch to the body where I found a opening to the floating ribs.”

The victory now puts him in line for the Common Wealth Title fight in January. Lawrence is also eyeing a rematch with Jamaican Jerome Bowen whom he lost to by knock-out recently.

He believes he was given an unfair decision in Jamaica and is calling out Bowen, saying “I have one message for Bowen, the Jamaican Boxing Board and the AIBA trained referee & judges, that Bowen cannot hide in Jamaica forever.

I will definitely give him a rematch on a different forum with WBC trained referees and judges and I am not too worried about him because fighters who win fights by hometown decisions, don’t really have a brtight future.”