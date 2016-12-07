Words that tell the truth

Whenever the dust clears from the misguided eyes of many in cricket in the region, there will be a recognition that too much is being made of the word “idiot” to describe Dave Cameron. And while no one likes to be called an idiot, it could have been worse because any West Indian cricketer who has been constantly victimised, constantly oppressed and constantly lied on, could have reacted and said words like dummy, fool, miscreant, dunce, liar and “stupidee”, just to mention a view.

So my suggestion, instead of focussing on the word, idiot, we need to address what would cause an otherwise level-head and totally focussed and committed cricketer to want to say anything on the president of the organisation he works for. Perhaps, it is the words of Cameron on Sportsmax, that drove a nail in a wound already open from years of torment and deceit and the full recognition that your so call “boss” was not in sync with the reality of your cricket status, even though you had been an outstanding performer for the West Indies.

Cameron’s outburst on television, has to be addressed and corrected going forward. No sitting West Indies president must be allowed to say what he wants on any player and not have to be held accountable, if the facts behind his words can be disputed and ultimately dismissed based on serious journalistic investigation.

So this must not be forgotten and just as we hold players to a certain standard, it is only correct that similar measurements be applied to those in authority in the sport. To do anything else, is not only to be bias but also to trivialise the significance of your boss publicly denouncing you, when the facts and figures show otherwise clearly.

Given the current state of West Indies cricket, it is imperative that this matter be addressed with the necessary professionalism that is required at the highest level and given the role that president Cameron significantly plays in all that has developed, it is perhaps recommended that an independent tribunal be named to listen to both sides of the story and give a reasoned judgement.

On far too many cases, there is the tendency for the prosecutor to be involved in deciding on the fate of the one on trial, which is totally against the laws of equity and natural justice and instead exposes the ineptitude of those who would have given such contrary advice to the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB).

As we look to the future, it would be a travesty, not befitting prudent management, to suggest that the WICB is attempting to rob, yes rob, certain players of their future in the sports, which certainly cannot and will not be allowed to occur.

Unfortunately, the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) in its current incarnation appears not to be ready for this fight and players therefore have to seek outside advice both legal and professional in order to be fairly treated and ensure their interests are well protected. Sadly, WIPA cannot be depended on like any available trade union, which would be good news for the WICB, although there are indications of a another union type body being formed to solve the many problems with officials and senior players on the West Indies team.

As it stands now, it has become clear that while the rest of the Caribbean in the main, appear to be quite subservient to the wily ways of the WICB, the players from T&T in the main, are willing to stand up for what is correct and oppose those who are trying to deny them from questioning some rather adverse and misguided thinking. It is not surprising to know that some in this country, wish that the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) would come forward and make a strong statement of honest support.

Let us hope that good sense will prevail, even if given the habitual errors in the past from the administration of cricket, that would appear to suggest all of this as being wishful thinking.

It is time for someone to demand from the president of the WICB, some accountability on the views he has constantly expressed in the past on certain actions in cricket which would appear out of his sphere and in so far as it relates to the Chief Executive Officer, then the other members of the WICB ( the other 13 persons), should tell Dave Cameron: “Please Shut up ....unless you know all the facts!”