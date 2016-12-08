Jabloteh looks to end winless slide

San Juan Jabloteh will hope to put an end to a three-match winless streak which included two losses on the trot when it faces an improved Club Sando in the feature match of a double-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 8pm this evening.

The San Juan club is currently third on the table with 16 points from nine matches, but is coming off defeats to W Connection (3-0) and two-time defending champions Central FC (2-1) respectively as it comes up against an Angus Eve-coached Club Sando that has picked up some form with three wins in a row - Police FC (2-1), Pt Fortin Civic (2-0), and St Ann’s Rangers (3-1) - in its most recent outing, on Sunday.

A win for Jabloteh will put it three behind second placed W Connection (22 points), but still six adrift of Central FC.

Two hours earlier at the same venue, struggling duo, Morvant Caledonia United and Pt Fortin Civic face off with both clubs desperate to pick up points.

The Rajesh Latchoo-coached Morvant Caledonia United has not won a league match since the opening day of the season on September 30, 3-1 over the same Pt Fortin Civic to sit ninth on the ten-team standings with six points, five more than tonight’s opponent, which has only a 2-2 draw with Police FC to show for their efforts so far.

On Monday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, Central FC, which has captured the Rawle Fletcher Trophy as Round One winners comes up against W Connection in a top-of-the-table duel while in-form Defence Force faces St Ann’s Rangers on Tuesday from 6 pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Round Two Match Day One (HCS)

Morvant Caledonia United vs Pt Fortin Civic, 6pm

San Juan Jabloteh vs Club Sando, 8pm

Current T&T Pro League standings

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. Central FC 9 8 1 0 21 9 25

2. W Connection 9 7 1 1 28 8 22

3. Jabloteh 9 5 1 3 17 13 16

4. Ma Pau 9 4 1 4 14 14 13

5. Club Sando 9 4 1 4 18 17 13

6. Police 9 3 2 4 18 15 11

7. Rangers 9 3 2 4 13 15 11

8. Defence Force 9 3 1 5 14 17 10

9. M/C United 9 1 3 5 13 19 6

10. Pt Fortin Civic 9 0 1 8 7 36 1