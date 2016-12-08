TTFA agrees to pay businessman

The T&T Football Association (TTFA) scored big when it negotiated to have a freeze on its accounts dropped in the San Fernando High Court yesterday.

President of the TTFA David John-Williams left a press conference at which he announced the coaches for the Men’s and Women’s national teams at the Hotel Marriot in Port of Spain and headed to court in the southland where his association’s Attorneys skilfully agreed for the debt of over $1.2 million to be paid in seven instalments to Chaguanas businessman Imammuddin Baksh.

Baksh, managing director of Graphix Advantage Ltd asked Justice Frank Seepersad in the San Fernando High Court to freeze the accounts of the TTFA on November 24 until he gets monies owed to him from its First Citizens Bank’s Port of Spain branch.

John-Williams did not say when payment will begin but noted that he was relieved that an arrangement was made between the parties. “This is a problem we inherited but we have to deal with it and so far I am pleased”

The action arose out of judgment in favour of Baksh, a former secretary, of former minister Jack Warner, who had sued TTFF, Jack Warner and Local Organising Committee (LOC) South Africa 2010 Ltd, for over $1.2 million owed to him for work done during the 2010 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Warner was the special adviser to the TTFF at the time and chairman of the LOC.

In delivering judgment on April 30, 2015, Seepersad found that Warner’s actions were unacceptable and warranted an investigation by the Integrity Commission.

However, the judge ruled that Warner was not liable and dismissed the action against him.

The judge ordered TTFF and LOC (which is non functional) to pay Baksh $1,262,431.19 with interests and costs.