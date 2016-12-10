Evin Lewis stars as Dynamites win title

Playing in the final at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the left-handed Lewis top-scored with 45 as Dynamites, sent in, rallied to 159 for nine off their 20 overs.

Fellow left-hander Kumar Sangakkara made 36 but he and Lewis were the only two to pass 20 for the favourites.

Seamer Farhad Reza was the best bowler with three for 28 while Sammy picked up a single wicket in an expensive two-over spell which cost 22 runs.

In reply, opener Mominul Haque top-scored with 27 and Sabbir Rahman chipped in with 26 but they were only two of three in double figures and the only ones to pass 20, as Kings collapsed to 103 all out off 17.4 overs.

West Indies all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell could only both pick up a wicket each.

Entering as the heavy favourites, Dynamites stumbled at the start as they slumped to 42 for three in the seventh over before recovering thanks to a 41-run fourth wicket stand between Lewis and Sangakkara.

Lewis faced 31 deliveries and counted eight fours while Sangakkara struck two fours and a six in a 33-ball knock.

When Lewis perished to a catch at short fine leg off Farhad Reza in the 11th over, both Bravo (13) and Russell (8) fell cheaply to leave Dynamites on 113 for six in the 16th over.

Sangakkara then kept the lower order together to see Dynamites to a competitive score.

In reply, Kings lost Nurul Hasan in the third over for five at 15 for one but Mominul and Sabbir put the run chase back on track with an enterprising 47-run second wicket stand.

Mominul faced 30 balls and counted three fours while Sabbir hit two fours in a 22-ball innings.

Once Sabbir was run out in the 10th over, however, the innings went into decline as Kings lost their last eight wickets for 37 runs.

Sammy could only manage six his time around while Windies T20 seamer Kesrick Williams made four before retiring hurt. (CMC)