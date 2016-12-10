Guillen cops ‘Cricket of the Year’ at QPCC

Captain Justin Guillen was named Cricketer of the Year at Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s (QPCC) annual awards function at the Century Ballroom at the Queen’s Park Oval on Friday night.

Guillen who led the club to the treble in the past domestic season was head and shoulders above the rest, getting the better of West Indies left handed batsman Darren Bravo, spinner Khary Pierre, all-rounder Kevon Cooper and batsman Nicholas Alexis, all of whom were named—the top five cricketers of the year by the club.

Guillen, who also bowls right-arm offbreaks, was brilliant in the past season in taking his club to the treble for the third time under his watch.

In seven years he has led the team to 14 titles out of a possible 21, making him one of the most, if not the most successful leader in the history of domestic cricket in Trinidad.

The left-hander used the willow to good effect as well during the past season, gathering 836 runs, which included four centuries at an average of 49.18.

Guillen was very happy with his achievements :”Felt good especially coming back from injury. It was a lot of hard work coming back from surgery and getting this body right to play cricket again.

“It feels good to come back and do well. I haven’t really sat down and set my goals as yet (for 2017).

“It would probably be similar to what I did this year, so hopefully I can come close to or better what I did this year.”

Guillen, 30, has his eyes on another national selection stint as a future goal, said: “I’d really love to get back into the T&T team.

“I am still hungry to play cricket at the regional level. I think I have a lot to offer and I’d be working towards that hopefully during the course of the season.”

Meanwhile, Justin’s dad Jeffrey who is the club’s cricket manager gave the feature address and was high in praise of the development structure at the club highlighting its 2016 programme.

He said: “To the young QP cricketers present what you are now benefiting from at this great club did not come overnight, but through the efforts of many past members whose personal sacrifices, commitment and dedication have made this club second to none in the region, and one that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world.”

Player of the Year

Justin Guillen

Phil Thompson

Youth Personality

Matthew De Costa

Youth Cricketer

(Peter Waithe Award)

Kirstan Kallicharan

Runako Morton Award

Mathew Patrick

Special Award

Darren

Deonarine

Regional & Int’l Players Recognised

Kieron Pollard

Dwayne Bravo

Darren Bravo

Sunil Narine

Kevon Cooper

Akeal Hosein

Shannon Gabriel

Justin Guillen

Jeremy Solozano

Yannic Cariah

Nicholas Pooran

Miguel Cummins