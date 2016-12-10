Maloney Pacers beat Straker Nets

Chantal Perry was quite effective from beyond the three-point line on Thursday night and her accuracy helped Maloney Pacers pull off a 54-44 victory over Straker Nets in a competitive match in the inaugural Female Basketball Action (Fem BA) League at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena on Thursay night.

Perry notched 32 points, hitting seven three-pointers to pilot her team to its second straight victory in the six-team competition. On Tuesday, Pacers sealed an easy 40-24 win over Brian Chase Academy at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

The point guard had support from post-player Natalie Peters, who was the only other player reaching double figures, duplicating her 12 points she had in the opening win. Pacers again played with five players with the others being Sylivie Bonas (6), Anescia DePeza (4) and Caitlin Grant. The Maloney team was primarily on top for most of affair, leading at the end of the each quarter, 8-5 in the first, 21-18 at the half and 34-32 in the third.

Straker gave a good fight for much of the match but went a player down when Alicia Cumberbatch had to leave the match prematurely again after picking up an injury late in the third quarter. She slipped and damaged her knee with some two minutes to go in the period. The guard would play no more part in the game.

Her teammate though, point guard Suelin Tang, led the attack for the Starker team, scoring a team-high 16 points but it was not good enough despite making a run late in the fourth period.

The Pacers unit was just too much and pulled away to claim the 10-point win.

Earlier, guided by 21 from Allison Young, Brian Chase Academy nabbed a comfortble 44-20 win over Grande Young Starz.

Action returns to the Eastern regional indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua with Quarters United Youth Club gettings its first taste of competition against Pacers in the first match at 5 pm and later Young Starz tackles Police.