Naps, Pres set up Digicel Cup final

Long-time rivals Naparima College and Presentation College of San Fernando will meet in Monday’s final of the inaugural Secondary Schools Football League “Big-Four” Super Cup after narrow semifinal wins at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.yesterday.

In yesterday’s opener, newly crowned National Coca-Cola Inter-Col champions, San Juan North Secondary had its bid for a third title this season halted in a 1-0 loss to last year’s Premier Division and National Inter-Col winners, Naparima College.

The lone goal came for the wasteful Naparaima College off the right boot of defender Shannon Arthur in the 72nd minute, when an intended pass into the 18-yard box from a failed corner clearance caught goalkeeper off his line.

San Juan North then had a chance to get back on level terms from the penalty-spot, but East Zone and National Inter-Col hero, national Under-17 stand-out, Brandon Semper failed to convert as Naparima College held on for the narrow win and a chance to make amends for relinquishing its two-year hold on the Premier Division and National Inter-Col crowns, both times being denied by Shiva Boys, first as Premier Division winners, and then in the South Zone Inter-Col semifinals.

For the second time this season, Presentation College of San Fernando and Shiva Boys Hindu College needed penalty-kicks to separate both teams.

And just as Presentation emerged 2-1 victors over Shiva Boys following a 2-2 draw in the South Zone Inter-Col final, the Shawn Cooper-coached team came away with a 5-3 penalty-kicks triumph over the same opponents after a 1-1 draw in their Digicel Play Cup semifinal.

The hero for Presentation on this occasion was substitute goalkeeper Ishmael Salam, who tactically replaced Jabari Gary just before the final whistle and saved Shiva Boys’ second attempt from Yohannes Richardson.

Tyrell Emmanuel, Simeon De Bourg and Quinn Rodney scored their attempts for Shiva Boys, but Presentation was once again more clinical from the spot with Jordan Riley, captain Kareem Riley, Darnel Hospedales , Nion Lammy and James –Alex Lee-Yaw all scoring their efforts.

Earlier in the 90-minutes of regulation-time Shiva Boys took the lead against the run of play on the stroke of half-time when Shaquille Williams worked a clever one-two with Tyrell Baptiste at the edge of the Presentation College 18-yard box before hitting right side footed effort past advancing goalkeeper Jabari Gray.

National Under-17 striker Lammy had a chance to get Presentation even in the 53rd minute but he fired straight at goalkeeper Denzil Smith on his near post after some clever work down the right flank by zippy winger Jordan Riley.

Riley then wasted an easier chance for his team when he had a weak right footed penalty-kick parried away by national Under-20 goalkeeper Smith in the 66th, after the latter bundled over Omri Baird in the 18-yard box.

However, with five minutes left in the match, Riley ((J) redeemed himself when he pounced on a weak headed clearance by Shiva Boys’ Baptiste, and hammered a right footed into the far corner of the goal through a crowd of players to force penalties.