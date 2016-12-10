Saintfiet’s Soca Warriors get Nicaragua friendlies

Newly-appointed Soca Warriors coach, Belgium’s Tom Saintfiet will make his bow as national coach in two international friendlies against Central Americans, Nicaragua, on December 27 and 30.

The Soca Warriors are due to depart T&T on the evening of Christmas Day (December 25) and return home on December 31 to continue its build up to the two Concacaf Gold Cup qualifying playoff matches against Suriname on January 4 and Haiti on January 8 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Looking ahead to the matches, Saintfiet who was unveiled as the new national team coach after Stephen Hart was sacked last month following the 0-2 start to the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russian Concacaf Final Round campaign said the two games have come at an ideal time.

“First of all I am very happy that the Football Association has been able to arrange these two friendly matches at such short notice because these will be important preparation games for us before the important Gold Cup qualifiers in January,” Saintfiet said.

“It also helps me as coach to analyse the players we will select and as well as to implement and try out possible strategies which we will want to use in our matches to follow. It will also help us in the development of the team for the future.

“I hope we can have the best possible squad for the matches. We are still not sure about the availability of some of the European-based players and whether they will be released by their clubs because these two games and also the ones in January are not within the FIFA dates but I promise you that the players who will be selected from both foreign and local teams will form a strong squad to give us decent results in Nicaragua and to help us prepare for the important matches in January.”

Saintfiet will announce the squad for the both games in due course once the availability of the players have been confirmed.

Nicaragua and T&T played to a 0-0 draw in a friendly at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on October 13, 2015

In March, Nicaragua defeated Panama 1-0 in a friendly in Managua and also drew 1-1 with El Salvador in another friendly that same month.

They lost 1-0 to Honduras in a friendly in San Pedro Sula in August and drew 0-0 with St Kitts/Nevis in August.

Back in December 2015, they recorded 1-0 and 5-0 victories over Cuba at home before suffering a narrow 1-0 loss away to Costa Rica.