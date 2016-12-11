Carter seventh in 50m butterfly final

Nigel Simon T&T’s Dylan Carter, 20, had to settle for seventh place in the men’s 50 metres butterfly final at the 13th FINA World Short Course Aquatics Championships in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Saturday night.

This after the University of Southern California second year student and the youngest in the eight-man field stopped the clock in 22.68 seconds, a fraction slower than his semifinal time and new national record of 22.53.

Chad Le Clos of South Africa successfully defended his title winning gold in 21.98, just outside his championship record of 21.95 while USA’s Tom Shields got silver in 22.40, and Australian David Morgan, bronze in 22.47.

Ukraine’s Andril Govorov (22.55), Russia’s Alexsandr Popkov (22.56) and Albert Subirats of Venezuela (22.62) took places fourth to sixth respectively, with Japan’s Takeshi Kamawoto (22.84) finished behind Carter.

On Friday at the WFCU Centre, Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Carter, a fourth placed finisher in the men’s 200m freestyle final on Wednesday night in a new national record of one minute, 42.48 seconds, was second in the second 50m butterfly semifinal and third fastest overall from lane two, in 22.53 seconds to trail Shields who won in 22.38.

​Shields is a 2016 Rio Olympic finalist in the 100 butterfly and swam the heats on the USA gold medal winning 4 x 100m medley Olympic relay team. He is currently holds US Short Course record in the 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, and the 200m butterfly.

Popkov was a distant third in the heat in 22.69 while Govorov (22.70) and Subirats (22.76) were fourth and fifth respectively and also qualified for the gold medal splash. The trio of Brazilians Nicholas Santos (22.82), Lithuania’s Mindaugas Sadauskas (22.87) and Mexico’s Daniel Carranza (22.96) occupied places sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, and did not advance.

The three qualifiers from semifinal one were the Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games champion as well as the Commonwealth record holder in the 50m and 100m butterfly were Le Clos who won in 22.41 ahead of Morgan (22.62) and Kawamoto (22.74).

Earlier on Friday in the morning heats, Carter was fourth fastest in heat 11 of 13 and ninth best overall, in 22.85 seconds, a new national record to erased the record of Joshua Mc Leod (23.08) which was set in 2014.

The trio finishing ahead of him in the heat were Kawamoto (22.62), Popkov (22.68) and Shields (22.79) who were the second, third and seventh fastest qualifiers respectively.

Brazilian Nicholas Santos, the 2012 event winner was the fastest home overall when he won the 12th heat in 22.53 seconds ahead Morgan (22.69), and Govorov (23.07); Subirats won heat nine in 22.75 to earn his spot among the top 16 qualifiers and was joined by heat eight winner, Carranza (22.89) while Barrett (22.76), defending 50m butterfly champion Le Clos (22.84), Tsurkin (22.85), Khloptsov (23.01), Belurusian Pavel Sankovich (23.09), Pakhomov (23.19) and Sadauskas (23.22) all qualified from the final heat.

Li touched the wall in 23.29 seconds and was 18th best overall to miss automatic qualification to the semifinals.

However, he got in after Sankovic (14th) opted out along with Spain’s Miguel Ortiz-Canavate (17th), who was the best non-qualifier in 23.27, but also declined.

Carter a career six-time All-American and three-time NCAA and Pac-12 Relay champion, was expected to compete in the men’s 100m freestyle in the 15th of 16 heats. However, the national record holder and swimming’s nominee for the 2016 First Citizens “Sportsman of the Year” award, scratched the event to give himself the best shot at a medal.

Following the conclusion of the Championships yesterday, Carter returns to his US College for his end of semester exams, then return home for the Christmas holidays ahead of his winter training schedule with his school team in preparations of the NCAA Division One Championships, in March.

From there, he will prepare for CCCAN at home as a rehearsal for World Long Course (50m) Aquatics Championships in July in Budapest, Hungary

Overall it was an impressive debut for Carter at the World Short Championships as he established new national records in four of his five swims, with the 50m butterfly final being the only race no record was established.

His 200m freestyle fourth place finish earned him the distinction of being the highest fourth place finish ever in this event by a man in the English-speaking Caribbean.

He also is the first T & T national to make finals for two events in a single World Championship.