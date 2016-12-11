Central FC, W Connection meet in Couva derby

Two-time reigning Digicel Pro League champions, Central FC will put its nine-match unbeaten league run to start the season and three points at the top on the line when it faces Couva-rivals W Connection in a top-of-the-table clash at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva from 6.15 pm today.

Currently, Central FC, winners of four of its last five matches leads the ten-team table with 25 points from nine matches, three ahead W Connection which has won its last five with its lone defeat of the league season being 2-1 against today’s opponent back on match day one on October 4.

A win today for Central FC will widen its lead at the top to a comfortable six points, but a W Connection triumph will see the former champions go top of the table as it enjoy a heathier goal-difference.

Tomorrow, in-form Defence Force faces St Ann’s Rangers on at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo as it looks to build on its recent First Citizens Cup win, and climb up the table after a dismal start while Police FC comes up against Ma Pau.

Today’s match

Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva:

W Connection vs Central FC, 6.30 pm

Tomorrow

Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo:

St Ann’s Rangers vs Defence Force, 6 pm

Police FC vs Ma Pau Stars, 8 pm

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Central FC 9 8 1 0 21 9 25

W Connection 9 7 1 1 28 8 22

Jabloteh 10 6 1 3 19 13 19

Ma Pau 9 4 1 4 14 14 13

Club Sando 10 4 1 5 18 19 13

Police 9 3 2 4 18 15 11

Rangers 9 3 2 4 13 15 11

Defence Force 9 3 1 5 14 17 10

M/C United 10 1 4 5 15 21 7

Pt Fortin Civic 10 0 2 8 9 38 2