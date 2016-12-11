RED FORCE beaten again

KINGSTON, Jamaica—

Set a challenging 338 for victory at Sabina Park, the visitors could only muster 205 in their second innings, crashing to a 132-run defeat at the hands of a rampant Jamaica Scorpions.

Opener Imran Khan top-scored with 52, Kyle Hope got 35 while Yannick Ottley hit 30 and Yannic Cariah, 27, but Red Force collapsed from a promising position of 103 for one, to lose their last nine wickets for 102 runs in quick time.

Miller, in his 84th first class match, finished with match figures of 12 for 94 – his seventh ten-wicket haul in first class cricket.

Scorpions had earlier been dismissed for 229 in their second innings, after resuming the penultimate day on 148 for four.

Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood added just one to his overnight 80 while all-rounder Rovman Powell struck 39 and Devon Thomas, 23, as Scorpions lost wickets steadily.

Leg-spinner Imran Khan finished with five for 50 while off-spinner Jon-Russ Jagessar picked up three for 78.

Red Force looked to be making a run at the target with when Khan and the in-form Hope put on 76 for the first wicket. On 38 without loss at lunch, the visitors pushed on afterwards with Khan hitting eight fours and a six off 80 balls and Hope facing 49 balls and counted four fours.

When Hope perished, Khan and Isaiah Rajah (8) put on a further 27 before the first collapse set in as Red Force lost three wickets for 20 runs.

Stumbling on 123 for four, Ottley and Cariah made a last ditch effort to save the innings from total ruin by putting on exactly 50 for the fifth wicket.

Ottley faced 50 balls and struck three fours while Cariah lasted 55 deliveries also counted three boundaries.

Once Ottley fell, however, the final collapse set in. Roshon Primus smashed a cameo 25 from 30 balls to delay the inevitable but Red Force lost their four wickets without adding a run.