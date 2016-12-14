Erin FC, Giants clash in Executive Cup final

Erin FC and San Fernando Giants will contest the Southern Football Association (SFA) Executive Cup final at the Mahaica Oval, Pt Fortin from 7pm tonight.

This after both teams registered contrasting semifinal wins to book places in the $8,000 final.

Last Thursday playing at home on a heavy surface, Erin FC made full use of the unpleasant conditions for “Big Six” champions Pitchment FC and came away with a resounding 6-1 triumph.

The duo of Akil Sanchez and Daniel Henry scored two goals each for Erin FC while Keion Alexander and Sebastien Bailey chipped in with one each to cancel out Akinola Gregoire’s lone reply.

A day later at Penal, Giants battled to a 5-4 penalty-kicks victory over Santa Flora United after both teams played to a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation-time with Jamal Dubarry scoring twice for the eventual winners, and Isaiah Taylor, a double for Santa Flora.

The winners of tonight’s final will get $5,000 while second takes home $3,000.

Tomorrow, at David Williams Recreation Ground, Penal, also from 7pm, Pitchment FC, which won the SFA Petrotrin Super League $15,000 “Big Six” title to book a spot in the T&T Football Association “Champion of Champions” to determine the three qualifiers for the 2017 National Super League by winning the “Big Six” was back goes after a second crown,

This time, Pitchment will face Diamond United in the League Cup after a 6-4 home-and-away semi-final leg win over Siparia Police Youth Club.