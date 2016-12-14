McCollin becomes Gilbert netball ambassador

T&T netballer Kalifa McCollin has joined the Gilbert Netball family. The local star has become a Gilbert Netball Ambassador and will be endorsing its footwear.

The 21 year old from the Americas made her international debut at just 17 years old. McCollin began playing netball in her local league at the age of six. Paving her way through the national representative teams to senior level, McCollin made her World netball debut at the Netball World Youth Championships (NWYC) Glasgow 2013.

McCollin will be representing the Welsh Superleague franchise Celtic Dragons alongside other Gilbert Girl Bethan Dyke. McCollin’s performance has gone from strength to strength and we expect her to make a huge impact to the Vitality Netball Superleague this season.

McCollin described her Gilbert ambassador role and said: “Partnering with Gilbert is a very exciting opportunity for me, both personally and as a professional. Gilbert is the premier brand in netball and I’m thrilled to be able to work alongside them both on and off court.

“I am looking forward to working with Gilbert in the upcoming months on the development of netball in my country, T&T, and beyond. I’m also very excited to have the opportunity to inspire young girls who love the sport just as I did, and dream of playing at the highest levels.”

Hellen Manufor, Gilbert Netball Brand Manager added: “Kalifa joining the Gilbert Netball family is a great honour. This partnership will not only highlight Kalifa as an elite semi-pro athlete but will also encourage increased participation of the sport throughout T&T and the Americas, inspiring women to partake in netball and aim to play at elite level. We’re fully committed to assisting with the development and identity of netball in netball emerging countries such as T&T.”