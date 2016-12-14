St Francois, Belmont FC storm into Fruta Cup semis

Neighbours, St Francois Nationals and Belmont FC stormed into today’s Northern Football Association Fruta Cup semifinals with comfortable wins in their respective quarterfinal matches at the Queen’s Park Savannah on the weekend.

On Saturday at New Ground, St Francois Nationals got a goal each from former national Under-17 midfielder Raheem Borde (24th), Lester Hewitt (32nd), Rodell John (58th) and Akyl Griffith (70th) in a 4-0 demolition of New Millennium to set up a semifinal clash today versus FA trophy runner-up Malta Carib Alcons.

Alcons got the better of Premier Division champions Maple FC 4-2 on penalty-kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Akim Ash netted for Maple FC in regulation-time, but his effort was cancelled out by Isaiah Irish in the 70-minutes contest at TSTT Ground.

A day later, at TSTT Ground, Queen’s Park came from behind to edge bitter rival Football Factory 2-1 thanks to a 70th minute own-goal.

National Under-20 winger, Rushawn Murphy fired Football Factory ahead in the 41st minute, but Dion Joseph drew the Parkites level in the 58th before the own goal handed the Tragarete Road, the win and a semifinal meeting with Belmont FC.

This after Kareem Davidson netted a double and Brandon Munroe, the other for Belmont FC in a 3-1 defeat of Miscellaneous Laventille United which got its lone item from Joel Raymond at New Ground on Sunday.

Saturday’s Quaterfinal

St Francois Nationals 4 (Raheem Borde 24th, Lester Hewitt 32nd, Rodell John 58th, Akyl Griffith 70th) vs New Millennium 0.

Maple FC 1 (Akim Ash) vs Malta Carib Alcons 1 (Isaiah Irish)—Alcons won 4-2 on penalty-kicks

Sunday

QPCC 2 (Dion Joseph 58th, own-goal 70th) vs Football Factory 1 (Rushawn Murphy 41st)

Belmont FC 3 (Kareem Davidson 2, Brandon Munroe) vs Miscellaneous Laventille Utd 1 (Joel Raymond)

Today’s semifinal matches

Queen’s Park CC vs Belmont FC, 6pm

Malta Carib Alcons vs St Francois Nationals, 8pm

Venue: Dibe Rec.Grd, Belle Vue, Long Circular, St James