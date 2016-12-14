WICB pays glowing tribute to legend Lloyd on Golden Anniversary

ST JOHN’S—The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) yesterday paid glowing tribute to Clive Lloyd, the former West Indies captain for his 50 years of service to the game.

The legendary former Windies skipper made his entry into international cricket on December 13, 1966, in his first Test against India at the famous Brabourne Stadium in Bombay.

WICB President Dave Cameron has hailed Lloyd as a true pioneer and a man of vision as well as an outstanding ambassador and one of the game’s greatest leaders.

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr Lloyd on this, his golden anniversary on the international stage,” said Cameron.

“We say a whole-hearted ‘thank you’ to a man who gave all he had to the sport and to the people”.

“We all agree that his vision and leadership led to one of the greatest periods in West Indies cricket as he captained and bonded the regional side into one of the greatest sporting teams the world will ever see,” added Cameron. CMC