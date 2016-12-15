Bassarath hits back at Zone official

President of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), Azim Bassarath has hit back at South Zonal Cricket Council president Chaitram Ramjitsingh calling on him to resign for what he says is the poor standard of cricket in the South Zone on and off the field.

Ramjitsingh issued a press release on Tuesday evening stating that he and members of the South Zonal Council of the TTCB would like to call for the immediate resignation of the entireexecutive of the TTCB in particular, the president Bassarath for what can only be described as highly improper and irresponsible conduct by their failure to treat with a very serious matter in a timely manner.

According to the release: “It is our understanding that Bassarath and his executives received a copy of the report from the Manager of the Trinidad and Tobago Under 19 team, Kerwin John, on or around July 2016 immediately after the team returned from St Vincent.

“Since this matter has been widely publicised in the media a few days ago and some approximately six months from the date in which the report was lodged by the player many questions are being asked, which have resulted in numerous public statements by several executive members (Azim Bassarath, President, Lalman Kowlessar, 2nd Vice President and Patrick Rampersad 3rd Vice President) of the TTCB and the CEO of TTCB, Suruj Ragoonath that are contradictory and disingenuous.

“We find this entire episode unacceptable when one considers that four members of the TTCB Executives were interviewed as well as the CEO, Suruj Ragoonath.

“However, what is very apparent and beyond any doubt is that the executives of the TTCB did not have any intention whatsoever to deal with this matter up until the time the story broke in the media a few days ago.

“Instead they chose to repeat their actions or rather inactions consistent with their usual modus operandi which is to sweep serious matters of this nature under the carpet.

“The allegations made by this player are extremely serious and not unfamiliar to the TTCB executives since this is not the first time such allegations have been made against the same person in question over several years now.

“Even so, he has been appointed chairman of all youth development committee with responsibility for all youth programs and has been over several years now the National under 15, under 17 and under 19 coach.

“In addition, he worked with several school teams and under age teams within the zones and under the auspices of the TTCB.

“Furthermore, he has been an executive member of the Bassarath lead TTCB and chairman of a zone.

“In our respectful view the TTCB executives who are charged with the responsibility to appoint committees and coaches for national teams knowingly made these appointments even though they received numerous complaints over the years which they intentionally ignored.

Ramjitsingh further stated: “South Zonal Council believes that the failure of the TTCB’s executive members to immediately resign will do irreparable damage to the game especially where the young players, sponsors and parents are concerned.

“The TTCB executive members have betrayed the trust and confidence placed on them and nothing at this stage will change that fact.”

In response Bassarath said: “We are following proper procedure as far as this matter is concerned.

“This is a sensitive situation and we are not going to make a rash decision. We want to be very clear in our minds about all the facts of this case.

“Ramjitsingh is not telling the truth because the matter was reported to us only in October.

“It is false to say six months ago, it was reported.

“ We have a committee in place dealing with this and the matter is still being investigated.”

Bassarath then trained his guns at Ramjitsingh saying: “Why doesn’t Ramjitsingh resign instead. He is calling on people to resign. He pointed out that cricket in the Zone is going down.”