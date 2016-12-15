Dr Babwah, Latapy, Shabazz on Saintfiet’s coaching staff

Dr Terrance Babwah, the former Soca Warriors doctor who resigned from the team recently, has been named on the Technical Staff of new coach Tom Saintfiet, along with Assistant Coaches Russell Latapy and Jamal Shabazz.

The staff will steer the team through two international friendly matches against Nicaragua on December 27th and 30th in Managua.

Babwah who resigned after the World Cup Qualifier against Honduras in San Pedro Sula in November after he felt his advice was being ignored by former coach Stephen Hart, yesterday got the nod ahead of Mario John and Israel Dowlat for the job, while Dave Isaac, who also sent in his resignation along with Babwah, was chosen as the team’s Physiotherapist.

A release yesterday said Shabazz will fill the Assistant Coach position on a temporary basis while Latapy, who is in Portugal presently, will join the team at the end of the month.

Also on the staff is South African Riedoh Bierdien as the Physical Trainer, German Jo Stock who has been appointed Goalkeeper Coach, Michael Williams- the Equipment Manager and Azaad Khan- the Manager of the team until the Concacaf Gold Cup. Shaun Fuentes remains as Press Officer for the team.

The staff, minus Latapy, will be at the team’s first training session tonight at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 7pm.

Stock holds a UEFA A Goalkeeping Coaching License (2016) and a DFB (German FA) Goalkeeping Coach License (2011) while Berdien is a former national team goalkeeping coach for Botswana, Togo and Bangladesh with Saintfiet.

On commenting on his selection, Saintfiet said “In the last days I spoke to a lot of local coaches where I tried to get a lot of information about their history, their background and their philosophy. I wanted to make a decision based on the facts I know.”

“I wanted local assistant coaches who can help me with their knowledge, not only of the football in T&T, but also the Concacaf region. I chose two assistant coaches, one of them is Jamaal Shabazz. He was in the beginning not really eager to return in the coaching role but I think with his experience as ex-national team coach of T&T and Guyana as well as his philosophy, he can help me a lot in this beginning period, to introduce me to local football and to the mentality of the players.”

“The other assistant coach is Russell Latapy, who was a top player in the history of local football, played at top level in Europe, played at the World Cup and I think both add something. Both have a different mentality, different personalities, both are experienced coaches within T&T and I think I can use that experience very much as national team head coach.”

He added “For the physical coach I have chosen a foreign physical coach Riedoh Berdien. He is a high profiled South African physical coach who worked in the past for Bolton Wanderers of England and also for the national teams of Togo, Botswana and Bangladesh and he was in the last months the national team physical coach for the South African Football Federation in the women’s department. He is highly qualified, he is young and is a football man and I think he can add something to the physical department.

“For the medical team, I had also some discussions in that department and I decided to keep the persons who have been in that role in the last year, Dr Babwah and Physio Isaac. I think both have huge experience with the team and in this region and I will like to work in the coming months with them,” Saintfiet stated.

After his appointment Latapy said “Again it’s an opportunity where I’ve been been called again to assist and this is exactly what I will do. I’ve represented T&T for so many years and if I am being called upon again, especially in my new role as staff coach for the association, to be an assistant coach for the senior team, I will go in and do my best. I would also make it clear that I am going in to lend a helping hand to the head coach and the team. He (Saintfiet) has his ideas and philosophies and I will assist wherever possible.”

TECHNICAL STAFF

T&T SENIOR MEN’S TEAM TECHNICAL STAFF

Headcoach — Tom Saintfiet

Assistant Coach — Russell Latapy

Assistant Coach —

Jamaal Shabazz (temporary)

Goalkeeper Coach —

Jo Stock (German)

Physical Trainer —

Riedoh Bierdien (South African)

Equipment Manager —

Michael Williams

Doctor — Terrance Babwah

Physiotherapist — Dave Isaac

Manager — Azaad Mohammed-Khan

(interim until end of Gold Cup playoffs in January)

Press Officer — Shaun Fuentes