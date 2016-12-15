JONES DROPPED

Kenwyne Jones, the embattled T&T football captain was not included in a 28-man squad selected by new coach, Belgian Tom Saintfiet ahead of two international friendly encounters with Nicaragua later this month in Managua.

The Belgian released his squad after a near two-week period in which he looked at matches played in the T&T Pro League and the NGC-sponsored National Super League.

Jones, the T&T skipper who has been the key striker for sacked coach Stephen Hart, despite calls by all quarters of the football fraternity for him to be dropped, could not even make it to the training pitch before a decision was made on his selection.

In a release yesterday, Saintfiet told the media: “The squad was made based on my style of play but also on consultation with several people of the technical committee, local coaches and other local people involved in football here. In the future we can also see players involved who were maybe not selected now because then I will follow up the league more and know more about the individual players and their qualities and I would have more knowledge of the players in the local league and abroad.”

The squad consists of two newcomers- W Connection defender Maurice Forde and attacking midfielder for St Ann’s Rangers Jamoul Francois who is making the transition to the senior team, having represented the country at the youth level. Another player, Defence Force Hashim Arcia, who represented the Soca Warriors in the past, also earned a recall.

Saintfiet also sought the return of veteran midfielder Carlos Edwards, who has made 88 appearances for T&T and was a member of the 2006 World Cup Squad.

Edwards, 38, who was also used as an over-lapping defender by former coach Leo Beenhakker, last played for T&T in an international friendly against Jamaica in November 2013.

The 43-year-old Belgian who has been given a mandate to win the country’s two coming FIFA World Cup Quaklifying matches against Panama and Honduras at home, pointed out he had a short period of time to pick and release the squad, saying “ It is naturally not easy if you have just arrived in the country as I prefer to have much more time to anaylzye and see the local leagues. I saw now most of the teams in the Pro League and also the Super League.”

He added: “To me now it is a good moment in these sessions to see the players who play in the local league and some who play abroad who are available, to analyse to see if they fit into my thoughts on how to play and also their personalities and in a few days time the squad has to reduced.”

Saintfiet will have his first training session tonight from 7pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo before he selects his final team next week for Nicaragua on December 27th and 30th. The team is scheduled to depart on Christmas evening for the matches.

TRAINING SQUAD

Jan Michael Williams – Central FC; Glenroy Samuel – Ma Pau Stars; Marvin Phillip – Morvant Caledonia United; Adrian Foncette – Police FC; Daneil Cyrus – W Connection; Sheldon Bateau – Krylia Sovetov Samara; Triston Hodge – Toronto FC II; Mekeil Williams – Colorado Rapids; Carlyle Mitchell – Seoul E-Land FC; Radanfah Abu Bakr – Sillamae Kallen; Alvin Jones – W Connection; Curtis Gonzales – Defence Force; Nathaniel Garcia – Central FC; Sean De Silva – Central FC; Hughtun Hector – W Connection; Maurice Forde – W Connection; Kevin Molino – Orlando City; Aikim Andrews – W Connection; Trevin Caesar – Orange County Blues; Cordell Cato – San Jose Earthquakes; Jomal Williams – Murcielagos FC; Hachim Arcia – Defence Force; Willis Plaza – Jabloteh FC; Shahdon Winchester – Murcielagos FC; Carlos Edwards – Ma Pau Stars; Joevin Jones – Seattle Sounders; Aubrey David – Dallas FC; Jomoul Francois – St Ann’s Rangers