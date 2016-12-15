Patience to pay off with Omran

Arnarson is expected to improve off a promising debut on Wolverhampton tapeta nineten days ago, and must represent an outstanding each-way bet for a 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over a similar distance of seven furlongs at Newcastle today; another similarity, the surface!

Ed Dunlop’s charge was fast away and led quite comfortably only to be collared in the closing stages by progressive Red Gunner and Doctor Bartolo, a creditable third around Dunstall Park four days ago despite the widest draw in a competitive dash.

Form from that Midlands circuit is proving strong when applied to Gosforth Park, the ultimate fair test with no draw bias whatsoever, on a straight, uphill, mile.

Graham Gibbons gave Arnarson a typically opportunistic ride but the leading all-weather jockey wont be aboard this time because he’s replaced, due to extenuating circumstances, by David Probert.

Gibbo has problems!

Allegedly his personal life is somewhat out of control, last week he stood himself down while an investigation takes place into an incident concerning a alcohol/drug sample. Reportedly Graham involved 18-year-old apprentice, Callum Shepherd, and an intention to mislead stewards surfaced.

Last month Graham Lee came out and profiled the need for mental health to be addressed; Gibbons is obviously a suitable case for treatment and needs help from the BHA. We sincerely hope he’s not clobbered and his individual case is recognised in context; can you imagine what Graham must be thinking given the hard work and dedication which has taken him to the top of the tree?

Probert is a fine jockey, he’ll be good enough if Arnarson does indeed progress, as expected.

Omran, withdrawn twice last month from races with winning opportunities, is drawn drawn six (of ten!) for a Maiden stakes over seven furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack.

This Choisir colt also looked the part, first-up, when a close second to Victory Angel at Doncaster over six furlongs, staying on strongly to hunt the winner close.

Extra distance should be ideal and, for the third time, clear best-in Omran is napped!

Selections

Newcastle, 9.50 Amarson (e.w)

Chelmsford, 1.40 Omran (nap)

2.15 Glenalmond (e.w).