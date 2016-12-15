QPCC represents what Lord’s is to London

Queen’s Park Cricket Club has been likened to Lord’s by cricket manager at the club Jeffrey Guillen.

The former Parkite opener in delivering the feature address at the club’s annual prize giving on the weekend gave a history lesson and highlighted the importance of the Tragarette Road establishment to cricket in the West Indies.

Guillen said: “To the young QP cricketers present, what you are now benefiting from at this great club did not come overnight, but through the efforts of many past members whose personal sacrifices, commitment and dedication have made this club second to none in the region, and one that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world. Names such as Sir Lindsay Grant, Sir Errol Dos Santos, Botha Trench, Joe Agard, Jeff Stollmeyer , Gerry Gomez, include their first names Murrays, Galts, Trestrails, Davis’, Carews and Rodriguezes, just to name a few.

“For those who do not know, QPCC was the architect, the mover and shaker and financier of T&T and West Indies cricket for the better part of a century, until 1981, when QPCC relinquished its total control and handed over the responsibility to the TTCB.

“QPCC was what Lords is to England—the home of WI cricket. And those who still up to today are envious and unjustly critical of this great club have not done their research, because no praise can ever be high enough and no criticism should ever be levelled at a club that has contributed so much to the development of every aspect of T&T and WI cricket.

The Guillen family has been closely involved with Queen’s Park now for 100 years and Jeffrey reminded the gathering of this: “To tell you something about a more personal history: this year the Guillen family marks 100 years of uninterrupted service and dedication to this club. It started for us in 1916 with my grandfather Victor, an all-rounder who went on to play a couple games for Trinidad, then became a Test umpire—and became particularly well known when he gave the Englishman Maurice Leyland out LBW in 1935, on the second-to-last ball of the Test match, for WI to win. Rumour has it that he was lifted off the field by the spectators and got a standing ovation from the members in the pavilion. When asked by one of the English players how he gave the batsman out, Victor replied, “By raising my right index finger.”

“Three of his sons followed him into Queen’s Park: Simpson, my father, Noel, and Courtney. Courtney’s claim to fame is that he was the first QP cricketer to make a 100 on the newly laid turf wicket, the previous wicket having been matting. Simpson, the eldest and most famous of the three brothers, was a larger-than-life character, a brilliant wicketkeeper/batsman who toured Australia and NZ in 1951-52 with the famous 3 Ws—Weekes, Worrell and Walcott. He kept wicket to Ramadhin and Valentine, and played against the great Lindwall and Miller. But then, on the faint promise of a job, in 1952, in less than a couple hours, he said goodbye to his family, with his mom in tears, jumped on an oil tanker and headed to New Zealand with the hope of making a better life for himself. He went on to play Test cricket for NZ and remains the only West Indian to have played Test cricket for two countries. I could go on and on about Simpson, but time does not permit.

“As famous as Simpson was, my father Noel’s contribution to the development of cricket at this club will remain in the annals of history for generations to come. An opening batsman who also played for Trinidad, selflessly and with his own resources, and with a natural knack for coaching, he started the Sunday-morning coaching school in 19.

“Noel passed the responsibility for the school and by extension the development of cricket at the club into the trusted hands of Bryan Davis, who, with the support of this club and his son Gregory, Charles and David, along with other coaches, has continued with great success to ensure that QPCC remains the wellspring of Trinidad and Tobago and WI cricket.”

WICB to work alongside CCUSA

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) will work closely with Cricket Council USA (CCUSA) to popularise the sport in the United States. This is the word from president of the board, Dave Cameron.

Recently Cameron visited the US and took in the US OpenT20 cricket tournament that was played over four days in Fort Lauderdale. After observing the cricket he said :”I am happy with the overall organisation of this tournament by Cricket Council USA. They have showed that they are a professional bunch and is capable of having properly organised cricket here in the United States.

“The WICB has a certain amount of responsibility when it comes to assisting in the development of the game in the US and we are willing and ready to work with CCUSA to take the game forward. We all know of the major benefits to the sport, if it takes off here and we are all only too happy to do our part to make this happen.

“One thing I noticed was the fact that the crowd was not that great for the tournament but this is something I would like to assist with. We at the WICB have a data base that we can share with the CCUSA so that they can use to get people through the gates for the games.

“In addition to this we will continue to work with the other full member boards, to stage cricket in the US, so that it can capture the young people and this is critical for the growth of the sport here.”

Cameron met with chairman of the CCUSA Mahammad Qureshi and vice-chairman Mohammed Amin Markatia during the tournament and was able to share valuable information with them in terms of growing the sport in the US.

Lara turns back the clock

Some vintage batsmanship and belligerent hitting ruled the hearts of the cricket fans in a Big Bash League exhibition match at the Western Australia Festival of Cricket in Perth.

Former cricketing greats such as Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara and Andrew Symonds turned back the clock in an exhibition game between Legends XI and Perth Scorchers at Aquinas College in front of the packed stadium with enthusiastic fans.

Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist opened the batting for the Legends XI side alongside Ryan Campbell against the strong Big Bash franchise. However, Gilly went back to the pavilion after adding just two runs following a controversial catch by Ian Bell.

Campbell, who featured in the ICC World T20 earlier this year went on to score crucial 46 for his side.

But, the real feast came in the form of Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara who put on a vintage display at the crease. Ex-skipper Ponting took the lead and played some extraordinary shots which enthralled the crowd. Ponting went on to notch up a brilliant half century off just 38 balls, before falling to an off-spinner by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Whereas, Lara who had struck a couple of half-centuries in each of the past two Festival of Cricket matches also showed glimpses of his glorious past.

The Trinidadian batsman scored 33 for his side and struck three fours and a six in the glorious Perth sunshine.