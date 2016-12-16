QPCC, Alcons reach Fruta Cup final

Queen’s Park Cricket Club and Malta Carib Alcons will square off in the tomorrow’s Northern Football Association Fruta Cup final at the Queen’s Park Savannah from 3.30pm.

This after both clubs won their semifinals matches at Dibe Recreation Ground, Belle Vue, Long Circular on Wednesday on penalty-kicks, after the 70-minutes contests ended goalless.

In the night’s first semifinal, the Parkites emerged 5-4 winners on penalties over Belmont FC while Alcons, runners-up to RSRR in the NFA FA final, got the better of St Francois Nationals, 4-3 from spot-kicks.