Marcano, Olton live up to hype

National youth team prospects, Aidan Marcano (Fatima College) and Kaitlyn Olton (Holy Name Convent (PoS)) live up to the pre-tournament hype to lead their respective schools to their T&T Hockey Board Schools Indoor Championship Under-15 Division titles at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook.

During Thursday’s programme, Marcano fired in both goals as Fatima ‘A’ blanked Diego Martin Central Secondary 2-0 in the boys final.

In the semifinals, Marcano also scored two and Mathew Perriera, one for the Derek Lee-coached Fatima ‘A’ in their 3-0 blanking of Bon Air High School while Diego Martin Central, under the supervision of former national coach Ian Harris edged South East Port-of-Spain, 1-0 on a an Kye Williams strike.

Olton, N’Gui fire Holy Name to U-15 Girls crown

The Under-15 Girls division final was a close affair with Holy Name Convent (PoS) edging South East Port-of-Spain (SEPoS) Secondary, 2-1 in their decider, despite the heroics of SEPOS goalkeeper Elena Patterson on Tuesday.

Olton was the provider for Rebecca N’Gui opener as also netted herself to end with a tournament-high eight goals while Sarah Sampon got SEPoS’s lone reply.

In the semifinals, Olton scored a pair of goals and Amariah Sahadeo, the other for Holy Name in their 3-0 defeat of St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) while SEPoS trounced St Augustine Girls High School (SAGHS) 4-0 led by a hat-trick from Mariah Boucaud, and one from Sampson.

When the four-team round-robin series took place, Holy Name Convent-coached by former national women’s team captain and stand-out player, Stacey Siu Butt swept SEPoS (1-0), SAGHS (3-0) and St Joseph Convent (St Joseph), 3-0 as well.

SEPoS was second after it won its another matches against St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) 2-0 and SAGHS, 3-0.

Results

Girls Under-15: SAGHS 1 (Jada Hunte) vs St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) 0

Holy Name Convent 1 (Amariah Sahadeo) vs SEPoS 0

SEPoS 2 (Euphemia Ryan, Mariah Boucaud) vs St Joseph Convent (St Joseph)

Holy Name Convent 3 (Kaitlyn Olton 2,Rebecca N’Gui) vs SAGHS 0

SEPoS 3 (Mariah Boucaud 3) vs SAGHS 0

Holy Name Convent 3 (Kaitlyn Olton 3) vs St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) 0

Semifinals: Holy Name Convent 3 (Kaitlyn Olton 2, Amariah Sahadeo) vs St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) 0

SEPoS 4 (Sarah Sampson 4) vs SAGHS 0

Third place playoff: St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) 1 (Aaliyah O’Neil) vs SAGHS 0

Final: Holy Name Convent 2 (Kaitlyn Olton, Rebecca ‘Gui) vs SEPoS 1 (Sarah Sampson)

Individual awards

Most Goals: Kaitlyn Olton (Holy Name Convent)

Most Valuable Player: Kaitlyn Olton (Holy Name Convent)

Boys Under-15 Group A

Fatima ‘A’ 12 (Aidan Marcano 6, Justin Chee Ping 2, Aiden Joseph 2, Mathew Perriera, Aiden Traboulay) vs Mt Hope Sec 0

Fatima ‘A’ 2 (Aidan Marcano 2) vs SEPoS 0

SEPoS 4 (Keanu Wilson 2, Xavier Villafana, Shomari Sandy) vs Mt Hope Sec 0

Group B

D/Martin Central 3 (Tarell Singh 3) vs Mucurapo West 1 (Shawn Phillip)

Bonair High 5 (Sheldon De Lisle 3, Daniel Smith, Jabari Lendor) vs Fatima ‘B’ 0

D/Martin Central 4 (Tarell Singh 2, Tariq Singh 2) vs Fatima ‘B’ 0

Bon Air High 1 (Jabari Lendor) vs Mucurapo West 0

D/Martin Central 3 (Tarell singh 2, Tariq Singh) vs Bon Air High 1 (David Millet)

Mucurapo West 5 (Shawn Phillip 3, Sheldon Phillip 2) vs Fatima ‘B’ 0

Semifinals: Fatima ‘A’ 3 (Aidan Marcano , Mathew Perriera) vs Bon Air High 0

D/Martin Central 1 (Kye Williams) vs SEPoS 0

Third place playoff: Bon Air High 3 (David Millet, Sheldon De Lisle, Mathew Rocke) vs SEPoS 1 (Shomari Sandy)

Final: Fatima ‘A’ 2 (Aidan Marcano 2) vs D/Martin Central 1 (Tarell Singh)

Individual awards

Most Goals: Aidan Marcano (Fatima ‘A’) – 12 goals

Most Valuable Player: Tariq Singh (D/Martin Central)