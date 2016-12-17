Many people lit up when The Love Movement choir lifted their voices in song last Saturday evening, filling the air with beautiful harmonies—even the tall trees in Adam Smith Square seemed to be...
Marcano, Olton live up to hype
National youth team prospects, Aidan Marcano (Fatima College) and Kaitlyn Olton (Holy Name Convent (PoS)) live up to the pre-tournament hype to lead their respective schools to their T&T Hockey Board Schools Indoor Championship Under-15 Division titles at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook.
During Thursday’s programme, Marcano fired in both goals as Fatima ‘A’ blanked Diego Martin Central Secondary 2-0 in the boys final.
In the semifinals, Marcano also scored two and Mathew Perriera, one for the Derek Lee-coached Fatima ‘A’ in their 3-0 blanking of Bon Air High School while Diego Martin Central, under the supervision of former national coach Ian Harris edged South East Port-of-Spain, 1-0 on a an Kye Williams strike.
Olton, N’Gui fire Holy Name to U-15 Girls crown
The Under-15 Girls division final was a close affair with Holy Name Convent (PoS) edging South East Port-of-Spain (SEPoS) Secondary, 2-1 in their decider, despite the heroics of SEPOS goalkeeper Elena Patterson on Tuesday.
Olton was the provider for Rebecca N’Gui opener as also netted herself to end with a tournament-high eight goals while Sarah Sampon got SEPoS’s lone reply.
In the semifinals, Olton scored a pair of goals and Amariah Sahadeo, the other for Holy Name in their 3-0 defeat of St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) while SEPoS trounced St Augustine Girls High School (SAGHS) 4-0 led by a hat-trick from Mariah Boucaud, and one from Sampson.
When the four-team round-robin series took place, Holy Name Convent-coached by former national women’s team captain and stand-out player, Stacey Siu Butt swept SEPoS (1-0), SAGHS (3-0) and St Joseph Convent (St Joseph), 3-0 as well.
SEPoS was second after it won its another matches against St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) 2-0 and SAGHS, 3-0.
Results
Girls Under-15: SAGHS 1 (Jada Hunte) vs St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) 0
Holy Name Convent 1 (Amariah Sahadeo) vs SEPoS 0
SEPoS 2 (Euphemia Ryan, Mariah Boucaud) vs St Joseph Convent (St Joseph)
Holy Name Convent 3 (Kaitlyn Olton 2,Rebecca N’Gui) vs SAGHS 0
SEPoS 3 (Mariah Boucaud 3) vs SAGHS 0
Holy Name Convent 3 (Kaitlyn Olton 3) vs St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) 0
Semifinals: Holy Name Convent 3 (Kaitlyn Olton 2, Amariah Sahadeo) vs St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) 0
SEPoS 4 (Sarah Sampson 4) vs SAGHS 0
Third place playoff: St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) 1 (Aaliyah O’Neil) vs SAGHS 0
Final: Holy Name Convent 2 (Kaitlyn Olton, Rebecca ‘Gui) vs SEPoS 1 (Sarah Sampson)
Individual awards
Most Goals: Kaitlyn Olton (Holy Name Convent)
Most Valuable Player: Kaitlyn Olton (Holy Name Convent)
Boys Under-15 Group A
Fatima ‘A’ 12 (Aidan Marcano 6, Justin Chee Ping 2, Aiden Joseph 2, Mathew Perriera, Aiden Traboulay) vs Mt Hope Sec 0
Fatima ‘A’ 2 (Aidan Marcano 2) vs SEPoS 0
SEPoS 4 (Keanu Wilson 2, Xavier Villafana, Shomari Sandy) vs Mt Hope Sec 0
Group B
D/Martin Central 3 (Tarell Singh 3) vs Mucurapo West 1 (Shawn Phillip)
Bonair High 5 (Sheldon De Lisle 3, Daniel Smith, Jabari Lendor) vs Fatima ‘B’ 0
D/Martin Central 4 (Tarell Singh 2, Tariq Singh 2) vs Fatima ‘B’ 0
Bon Air High 1 (Jabari Lendor) vs Mucurapo West 0
D/Martin Central 3 (Tarell singh 2, Tariq Singh) vs Bon Air High 1 (David Millet)
Mucurapo West 5 (Shawn Phillip 3, Sheldon Phillip 2) vs Fatima ‘B’ 0
Semifinals: Fatima ‘A’ 3 (Aidan Marcano , Mathew Perriera) vs Bon Air High 0
D/Martin Central 1 (Kye Williams) vs SEPoS 0
Third place playoff: Bon Air High 3 (David Millet, Sheldon De Lisle, Mathew Rocke) vs SEPoS 1 (Shomari Sandy)
Final: Fatima ‘A’ 2 (Aidan Marcano 2) vs D/Martin Central 1 (Tarell Singh)
Individual awards
Most Goals: Aidan Marcano (Fatima ‘A’) – 12 goals
Most Valuable Player: Tariq Singh (D/Martin Central)
