Patience Hill Govt A takes Paradise Hockey Primary Schools title

Patience Government Primary A team won the primary schools division on the opening day of the 20th annual Paradise Hockey club tournament at the Scarborough Secondary School Auditorium at Old Farm Road, Shaw Park, Tobago on Thursday.

The A team played unbeaten winning all four matches and scored a maximum of 12 points to collect the Champion trophy. The winners beat Whim Anglican 3-0 in the opening match behind Joshua Melville’s two goalss. Melville then netted all four goals in his side’s tough 4-3 win over arch-rival Scarborough Roman Catholic (RC).

Patience Hill Govt A then edged Patience Hill Government B 1-0 before whipping Whim Anglican 4-0. Melville later won the Most Goals award for his tally of six.

Scarborough RC finished runners up with seven points following wins over Patience Hill Govt B (4-0) and Whim Anglican (1-0) and a 1-1 draw with Whim Anglican. Brendon Allum led the scoring for Scarborough RC with four goals and was later named Most Valuable

Player of the tournament. His school mate J’Lisa Alexander netted three goals and took home the Most Valuable Player in the girls’ competition. Another Scarborough RC player Justine Antoine was adjudged the Best Defender.