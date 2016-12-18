Guzman, Lee crowned Badminton Best for 2016

Solangel Guzman and Will Lee emerged the top women’s and men’s “Player of the Year”, respectively, at the T&T Badminton Association awards ceremony at the T&T Racquet Centre last Saturday. It has been an exciting season for both players, who picked up numerous medals along the way.

Guzman continued her domination on the local stage when she captured the women’s singles and doubles titles at the Senior National Championships. Her next tournament saw the Cuban-born athlete, who was representing T&T since 2013, in action in the Carebaco International, in Aruba, earning a silver medal in the women’s singles and a bronze in the mixed doubles.

At the Solo Open, the 31-year-old Guzman once again won gold in the women’s singles and doubles and then travelled to Suriname in November, where she achieved her best results for the year earning two gold medals in the women’singles and doubles, partnering with Jada Renales, the eventual top junior women’s player, and also a silver in the mixed doubles at the Senior International Championships. That was Renales first international title.

Lee opened the year by winning bronze in the men’s singles at the Senior Nationals,but just missed out on reaching the final. He also bagged a bronze in the men’s doubles. At Carebaco, he teamed up with Alistair Espinoza to win the vital doubles match in the Team Event to earn T&T bronze, continuing his excellent run by getting three more bronze medals, again narrowly missing out on the respective finals.

Lee returned to the local stage and nabbed his first local senior title, defeating Bajan Corey Fanus in the final of the Solo Open men’s singles. He also got bronze in the men’s doubles. In Suriname, he secured another bronze in the men’s doubles.

On the youth level, it was Renales as mentioned above and Reece Marcano, sealing the top honours.

Renales shone this season, earning an U-19 triple crown at the Junior National Championships, then stepped up to the Senior Nationals where she claimed gold in the women’s doubles and bronze in the mixed doubles. At the Carebaco U-19 International, she earned a bronze in the mixed doubles and silver in the girl’s doubles. She then participated in Carebaco Junior Championships where she earned triple bronze medals in the U-19 category.

At her next local outing, she captured an U-19 triple crown at the Solo Junior Championships. Once again she converted her junior form to the senior stage where she captured a bronze medal in the women’s singles and two gold medals in the women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Marcano, who was one of the standout athletes of the year, was recognised as the junior “Player of the Year”. At the Junior National Championships, he won the boys’ singles Under-13. He then followed this with a sterling performance at the Caribbean Championships, winning bronze in the mixed doubles, gold in the boys doubles and gold in the boys singles in the U-13 division. He was denied his triple crown at Carebaco. However, at the Solo Junior Championships he made amends, copping gold in all three disciplines to end an extremely successful year.

Derwin Renales received the honour of “Coach of the Year” and Shuttle Force captured the “Club of the Year” award.