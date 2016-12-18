Young guides BCA to first place

Rachael King Allison Young was quite influential in getting Brian Chase Academy to the top of the standings after the opening round of the Female Basketball Action (Fem BA) League and on Thursday evening, she again dominated offensively in the BIG Four knockout semifinals to lead her team to the final of the inaugural competition.

The post player scored 17 points to help Brian Chase top Maloney Pacers 56-37 in the opening match of a double-header played at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena. In the other match, Police eliminated Quarters United Youth Club, 89-29.

Today, Brian Chase led by Young will try to take the Big Four title when it takes on Police in the finale, which jumps off at 7 pm at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua. The awards ceremony will follow soon after from 9 pm.

Young got good support from point guards Nyota Saldenha and Stephanie Issac, who added 13 and 12, respectively.

For Pacers, Chantal Perry was not her usual accurate self and struggled to put up points on the board after Brian Chase coach Cleveland King instituted a man-on-man defence on the point guard. She netted team-high 10 points while her teammate Jellene Richardson scored eight in a losing effort.

In the other Big Four semifinal match-up, national shooting guard Joelisa Cooper, who is also the national senior netball skipper, notched a match-high 20 points to see Police to a comfortable 60-point victory in the one-sided affair against a far more inexperienced side, who was coached by former national player Melissa Guerero.

Youngster Jenisha Cassimi, also a national Under-21 netballers, also contributed greatly to the victory. She used her speed and agility to get easy baskets, completing a number of fast breaks and ended with 16 points for the policewomen. Another youth player excelling was national Under-16 captain Fendi Phillip, who netted 13 in the win.

Yesterday, players were scheduled to participate in an All Star match and a three-point shootout at the Tacarigua venue. Pacers and Quarters were to also do battle in the third place playoff.