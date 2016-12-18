Zachary, Zarek zap records

Junior swimmers lead the way in record breaking performances as Zachary Anthony of Marlins and Zarek Wilson of Blue Dolphins established new marks on Friday, day 2 of the ASATT Invitational at the Aquatic Centre in Balmain Couva.

Wilson started the process in the 9-10 boys 100m freestyle when he won gold in 1:02.11, ahead on Nikoli Blackman of Marlins (1:03.03), and Josiah Changar of Sea Hawks (1:04.06). Wilson erased his own record of 1:02.80, and both he and Blackman achieved an 11-12 Carifta Qualifying Time. (CQT) Changar turned the tables on the duo winning the 50m butterfly in 30.92, ahead of Wilson (31.07) and Blackman (31.63). Changar and Wilson achieved qualyfing standards in the process.

Zachary Anthony of Marlins achieved his first ever national record while winning the eight & under 50m butterfly in 34.08, erasing Changar's record of 34.15. He also went on to win gold in the 100m freestyle in 1:11.46. Anthony also won the 50m backstroke.

Madara Edwards of Sea Hawks also put on a double gold medal performance winning the eight & under female 100 freestyle (1:24.25) and 50 butterfly (38.28). 9 -10 female Zoe Anthony also had similar success winning both the 100 free (1:05.95) and 50 fly (32.85). Savannah Chee Wah of Marlins won silver in the 100 free (1:06.66) and both she and Zoe Anthony achieved a 11-12 CQT in the event. Zoe also had a phenomenal exhibition swim where she had the third fastest time among all athletes in the 200m breaststroke (3:02.58) and achieved a CQT and CCAQT.

Zaneta Alvaranaga of Y Speedos Jamaica joined the list of double gold medallists as she won the 11-12 girls 100 free (1:02.72) and 50 fly (30.25). Regan Allen was 2nd to Alvaranga in the 50 fly in 30.96, being a CQT and a CCCAN Qualifying Time (CCAQT) for the 13-14 age group.

Jenabi Benoit of Grenfins Grenada joined the fray also winning gold in the 11-12 boys 100 free (58.11) and 50 fly (27.65). In the 50 butterfly Malik Nelson of Atlantis achieved a 13 - 14 CQT of 28.25 in his silver medal finish. Fourth and Fifth placed finishers Kadon Williams and Riquelio Joseph of Sea Hawks achieved 11-12 CQT and CCAQT, while Joseph's bronze swim in the 100 free earned him a CQT.

UTT's Amira Pilgrim won the 15 & over 100 free (58.80) and 50m fly (28.90), achieving CCAQT and CQT in both events, YMCA Tobago's Ornella Walker won silver in the fly in 30.54 (CCAQT).

Jahmia Harley of Tidal Wave achieved a CCAQT and CQT in the 100m freestyle win (1:01.62) in 13-14 girls age group. Silver was won by Destiny Harding (1:01.74) of Alpha Barbados, with the bronze going to Deshor Edwards of Atlantis in a 15 - 17 CCAQT of 1:01.98. Jada Chatoor of Marlins who placed 6th achieved a 13-14 CCAQT.

Aqeel Joseph scored CQT and CCAQT in his gold medal performance in the 13 -14 boys 100m freestyle (55.77). Joseph, who remains in the age group next year, also achieved QTs in his silver medal 50m fly finish (27.37). The gold was won by Gabriel Bynoe of Tidal Wave in 27.26. Jonathan Constantine of Silver Sharks was the 4th place finisher (27.63) but achieved 13-14 CQT and CCAQT in the event.

Jeron Thompson (52.98) of Atlantis got the better of Kael Yorke (54.22) of Tidal Wave in the 15 & over 100m freestyle and both swimmers achieved CQT and CCAQT. Later in the 50 fly Yorke was the victor in 25.56, with Thompson taking bronze in 25.69. Similarly both athletes achieved QTs. Christian Awah of Blue Dolphins won ​silver

in the fly in 25.67, achieving a 18 & over CCAQT in the process. 4th placed Justin Samlalsingh of Areios Aquatechs achieved a 15-17 CCAQT in the 50 fly.

Vrisnelit Faure of Areios won gold in the 200 breast 13-14 in 2:56.92, qualifying for the 15-17 age group event in CARIFTA and CCCAN next year. Riquelio Joseph of Sea Hawks added to his 50m back and 200m fly QTs on Friday, to qualify for both regional meets in the 11-12 male 200 breaststroke (2:52.19).

Luke Gillette of Marlins (2:36.49) and Dario Omiss of Blue Dolphins (2:35.30) won the boys 200m breaststroke in the 13 -14 and 15 & over categories respectively. Both athletes achieved the CQT and CCAQT for the 15-17 age group. Tidal Wave's William Reyes, who was 2nd in the 13 -14 race (2:41.63) also achieved the 15-17 QT. Thompson and Obadyah Ince of Areios both achieved 15-17 QTs in 200m breast.

Jada Chai of Atlantis won the 13-14 50 fly in 30.01, followed by Harley (30.11) and Deshor Edwards (30.61). All three qualified in their respective 2017 age groups for CCCAN, with Chai and Harley also qualifying for Carifta. Other individual winners on the night were Rebecca Lashley of Pirates Barbados (2:53.24: 15-17 200m breast) and Naomi Patterson (3:09.38: 11-12 200m breast).

The 400m freestyle relays provided excitement as the last events of the night, with Tidal Wave and Flying Fish winning two relays each, and UTT and Marlins winning one a piece.

Anthony breaks 12 yr record, Wilson strikes again

Friendly sibling rivalry propelled a new 9-10 girls 50m fly national record by Zoe Anthony of Marlins Swim Club at yesterday's morning's session of Day Three of the ASATT Invitational at the Aquatic Centre in Couva.

Swimming in a time trial, Anthony stopped the clock at 32.34 to eclipse the 2004 record of Kimberlee John Williams of 32.50. Her younger brother Zachary broke the 8 & under record in the 50m butterfly, with both Anthonys breaking their first National Record at this invitational. Zoe also went on to win the 9-10 200 free in 2:25.62

Zarek Wilson continued his supreme run of form establishing a new mark in the 9—10 boys 200m free with a time of 2:16.40. Wilson erased his old time of 2:20.27 which he set in May. Short course record holder Nikoli Blackman settled for second place but also went under the old record (2:18.97). Both athletes achieved the 11-12 CARIFTA Qualifying time (CQT) while Wilson also qualified for CCCAN (CCAQT) with the swim.

Jada Chatoor of Marlins was the only double gold medallist of the session. Chatoor (2:14.41) and Jahmia Harley of Tidal Wave (2:16.12) both achieved 13-14 200 free CQT and CCAQT as the won gold and silver respectively in the event. Chatoor went on to win the 13-14 800 free qualifying for both regional meets in 9:31.59. Her brother Graham won the 15-17 boys race in 9:10.30. Kadon Williams of Aqua Darts (11:22.89) and Jordane Payne of Speedos Jamaica (10:05.93) won the 11-12 and 13-14 male 800 free respectively, while Teresa Otero of Blue Dolphins (10:33.60) won the 15 & over girls race.

Jenebi Benoit of Grenfins Grenada was in winners row again when he won the 11-12 boys 200 free in 2:12.87. Jonathan Andre of Marlins won the bronze and achieved a CQT of 2:18.40. In the girls version, Regan Allen won in 2:21.78. Aqeel Joseph of Sea Hawks added to his qualifying times in his gold medal finish in the 13-14 male 200 free in 2:06.38.

Ornella Walker of YMCA Tobago won gold in the 15 & over 200 free in 2:20.62. On the boys side, Jeron Thompson of Atlantis (1:59.24) out touched Graham Chatoor of Marlins (1:59.89) to win gold in the 15 & over 200m free. Both athletes achieved CQT and CCAQT, with 3rd placed Kael Yorke of Tidal Wave (2:00.65) achieving a CQT.

Competition resumes this afternoon at 5pm, with two sessions on Sunday starting at 9:00am and 5:00pm.