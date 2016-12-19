Changar erases 24-year-old record

Josiah Changar of Sea Hawks Swim Club stole the show with two national records on the penultimate evening of the 2016 ASATT Invitational Swim Meet at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.

Changar’s couple of records started with his 100m butterfly exhibition swim where he stopped the clock at 1:09.84, to smash the old 9-10 boys record of Zarek Wilson of 1:11.71. Wilson, who also swam exhibition also went under the record (1:11.22), but all spoils belong to Changar. This swim was also an 11-12 Carifta (CQT) and CCCAN (CCAQT) for Changar.

The Sea Hawks athlete then went on to erase Scott Sealy’s 1992 9-10 boys 50m breaststroke of 38.24 to win gold in 38.09, ahead of Wilson in 38.19 seconds. This swim also qualified the two athletes for CCCAN.

Tidal Wave Aquatics earned five relay golds in the 4 x 50 medley relays. Sea Hawks, Marlins, Flying Fish, UTT and Blue Dolphins all earned one relay win a piece.

Unattached Regan Allen emerged the lone individual double gold medallist of the evening with victories in the 11-12 female 100m butterfly (1:08.39) and 200m backstroke (2:41.76). The 100m fly swim earned her a CQT and CCAQT.

Jenabi Benoit of Grenfins Grenada won another gold, winning the 11-12 boys 100m butterfly in 1:03.64. Malik Nelson of Atlantis won silver (1:05.73), with Riquelio Joseph winning bronze in a CQT and CCAQT of 1:09.54.

Jada Chai of Atlantis (1:07.60) and Vrisnelit Faure of Areios (1:08.81) both qualified for both meets for the 15-17 age group with their gold and silver finishes in the 13-14 female 100 fly,

Y Speedos Jamaica athlete Jordane Payne won gold in the 100m butterfly for 13 -14 boys in 1:00.57, just ahead of Aqeel Joseph of Sea Hawks (1:00.83). Joseph again qualified for both regional meets with this swim.

Melina Marcano of Sea Hawks won gold in the 15 & over girls 100m fly (1:13.74), with Tidal Wave’s Kael Yorke winning the male equivalent in 56.89 seconds in a CQT and CCAQT. Christian Awah of Blue Dolphins won silver in an 18 & over CCAQT (57.58).

In the eight & under 50m breaststroke Abrisse Trim of YMCA Tobago (49.22) and Karic Charles of Lightning Aquatics St Lucia (44.89) were the girls and boys victors, respectively.

The 9-10 girls race was won by Naima Hazell (37.88) of Lightning Aquatics, who also went faster than the T&T national record.

Record breaker in the 50m fly, Zoe Anthony of Marlins had a silver medal finish in the breaststroke in 38.76, and made her bid to be a member of the 2017 CARIFTA and CCCAN teams.

One hundredths of a second separated gold and silver 11-12 male 50m breaststroke, as Kyle West of Marlins (35.57) edged Riquelio Joseph (35.58) of Sea Hawks. Both athletes achieved 11-12 CQT and CCAQT.

Naomi Patterson of Tidal Wave (38.41) won the 11-12 girls 50m breast ahead of Sierra Reis of Atlantis and Arielle Dickson of Flying Fish who jointly won silver in 38.66. Dickson, who remains in 11-12 next year, qualified for Carifta and CCCAN.

Deshor Edwards of Atlantis (38.90) and Luke Gillette of Marlins (32.36) won the 13-14 female and boys 50m breaststroke, respectively. Aliyah Noel of Atlantis (35.85) and Amira Pilgrim of UTT (36.13) qualified for both meets with their gold and silver finish in the 15 & over girls 50m breast.

Abraham Mc Leod of Atlantis won the 50m breaststroke with and 18 & over CCAQT of 29.62 to win the 15 & over event. His team-mate Jeron Thompson won silver and qualified for both meets in a time of 29.62.

In addition to Allen, Tidal Wave’s Jahmia Harley (2:29.37) and Tobago YMCA’s Ornella Walker (2:34.35) made CQT and CCAQT in their 200m backstroke gold medal swims in the 13-14 and 15-17 categories respectively. Eric Lashley of Pirates Barbados (2:38.21) and Delroy Tyrell of Tidal Wave (2:37.55) won the 11-12 and 13-14 boys event respectively.

This meet serves as the first qualifier for long course national teams next year, inclusive of the Bahamas-hosted Carifta Swim Championships, and Confederación Centroamericana y del Caribe de Natación (CCCAN) Championships.

The 30th edition of the latter championships will be held in T&T at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva during June/July 2017. The games will feature swimming, waterpolo, diving and synchronised swimming which will all be hosted at the Aquatic Centre, and open water races.

The 2016 ASATT Invitational was schedule to conclude yesterday.