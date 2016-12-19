Gold Cup gets 4 new venues

MIAMI—

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas; the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio; Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will be among 14 venues which will play host to the July 7-26 continental championship staged exclusively in the United States.

“We’re excited to bring the Gold Cup to new markets across the country. These cities have all proved ready and eager to host our region’s marquee soccer championship, and welcome world class international soccer next summer,” said CONCACAF General Secretary Philippe Moggio.

“With matches also set for some of our more popular venues over the years, such as Dallas, Los Angeles and New York, next year’s Gold Cup will highlight the top-tier sporting status of international soccer across the nation.”

The Alamodome, the FirstEnergy Stadium and Nissan Stadium will also feature preliminary round games while Levi’s Stadium will be one of five venues to stage knock out games.

Jamaica, the 2015 finalists, along with Curacao, French Guiana and Martinique are the Caribbean teams which have so far secured qualification for the Gold Cup.

T&T, Suriname and Haiti will contest a playoff next month for a chance to secure another berth at the showpiece.

Canada, Mexico and the United States automatically qualify, with the four top finishers from next month’s UNCAF Central American Cup wrapping up the remaining places at the 12-nation championship. CMC