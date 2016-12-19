Hypolite joins Wushu Kung Fu

Tobagonian Rudolph Hypolite is the new man on the executive of the Wushu Kung Fu Association. Hypolite has many years of experience, working with various organisations in the public relations arena.

His arrival on the scene is expected to be a major fillip for the sport in Tobago, as there is a dire need for work to be done with youths that are still in school. Hypolite will be working closely with the Tobago House of Assembly and ministries of Sport and Education. The association is targeting 500 new members by Easter of next year.

The Wushu Association recently ratified and signed their amended 1989 constitution as well as conducted elections of officers of the Executive Board under the guidance of attorney Ricardo Williams. The outdated 1989 constitution created many problems and situations, which prevented the organisation from moving forward, according to Wushu Association president Rahman Khabir.

The Wushu Association is the governing body for Chinese martial arts in T&T and recognised by the ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and the T&T Olympic Committee.