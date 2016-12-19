Jeary, Joefield, Houllier looking good

Competition in the Tennis Patrons Association 40th Annual Royal Bank Junior Tennis Tournament continued at a pace despite a few showers at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, yesterday.

There were wins for Ethan Jeary, who stopped Zarek Joefield 6-2, 6-2, Kyle Lee Young who got the better of Vashist Kelly 6-1, 6-2 and Rhyse Houllier over Kadiy ‘A Robert 6-1, 6-1. Play resumes this morning with a full round of matches from 9 am as 160 players are vying for top honours in nine age categories.

Players will compete in the Under 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, and newly introduced Under 21 Category for the first time. There will be play for both boys and girls. There are also Novice Events for Under 14 and 10. There will be Singles, Doubles and also Mixed Doubles in various age groups.

BOYS

Ezekiel George bt Adrian Jacobs 6-4

Kale Dalla Costa bt Yeshowah Smith 6-1

James Hadden bt Leeum ChanPak 6-1

Jace Quashie bt Alexander Merry 6-3

Jordell Chapman bt Jason Brathwaite 6-5

Logan Hamel-Smith bt Aariz Celestine 6-3

Tyler Hart bt Zachery Byng 4-1, 4-0

Sebasten Byng bt Lorcan Chan Pak 4-1, 4-1

Eliias Ali bt Jamal Alexis 4-1, 4-0

Christopher Roberts bt Ethan-Jude Trestrail 3-5, 5-4, 10-8

Ryan Conyers bt Emmanuel Porther 4-1, 4-1

Shae Millington bt Nicholas Ready 4-2, 5-4

Tamir Youssef bt Kadeem Charles 6-3

Andre Augustine bt Sebastian Ali 4-1, 5-3

Daniel Jeary bt Zachery BYNG 4-0, 4-0

Beckham Sylvester bt Nathen Martin 4-0, 4-0

Tim Pasea bt Declan Sheppard 4-1, 4-0

Cameron Wong bt Sanjili Seenath 4-1, 4-1

David Rodriguez bt Sebastian Sylvester 5-4, 4-1

Ethan Wong bt Ebolum Nwokolo 5-3, 4-1

Liam Sheppard bt Tyrell George 4-2, 5-4

Alijah Leslie bt Luca Shamsi 4-0, 5-5

Mark Lessey bt Joel Augustine 5-4, 5-4

Kyle Kerry bt Levi Hinkson 4-0, 3-5, 10-6

Nathan Valdez bt Magnus Antoine 4-2, 5-3

Zachery Byng bt Thomas Chung 4-1, 4-2

Sebastian Byng bt Dominic D’Arcy 4-0, 4-0

Ethan Jeary bt Zarek Joefield 6-2, 6-2

Kyle Lee Young bt Vashist Kelly 6-1, 6-2

Joel Alexander Seon bt Josh Kyle Garcia 6-0, 6-3

Caleb Bachew bt Jordan Mukerji 6-0, 6-0

Kyle Hart bt Daniel Jeary 4-2, 4-0

GIRLS

Zara Ghuran bt Jaeda-Lee Daniel- Joseph 6-2

Eva Pasea bt Ailene Mohess 6-0

Inara Chin Lee bt Joy Augustine 6-1

Abigail Chin Lee bt Nya Ashby 6-0

Jade Ali bt Ella Carrington 5-4, 4-2

Charlotte Ready bt Gabrielle Mac Kenzie 5-3, 4-0

Kelsey Leitch bt Nicolette Orr 4-1, 4-0

Maria Honore bt Aralia Blackman 4-0, 4-0

Emily Lawrence bt Charlotte Merry 4-2, 4-1

Kaela Frank bt Chelsea Riley-Moodoo 4-0, 4-0

Aalisha Alexis bt Isabel Abraham 0-4, 4-1, 10-7

Shauna Valentine bt Jade Law 4-0, 4-0

Abigail Jones bt Raeann Villaroel 6-0, 6-0

Rhyse Houllier bt Kadiy’A Robert 6-1, 6-1