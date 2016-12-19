King for crowning glory

Her Terms enters last chance saloon at Chelmsford today but is again selected because this William Haggas-trained Pivotal filly will be ridden by stable apprentice, Georgia Cox, claiming a 5lbs allowance, in the nursery handicap over five furlongs.

Unlucky losers cost a fortune to follow, Her Terms has twice been a tad unfortunately placed in the closing stages. We just have to give her another chance, even though this is a first time in a handicap which, of course, represents a huge step and is somewhat daunting.

Drawn one Her Terms could hit the gate and dominate, a tardy start and, waste of time!

On my actual time-figures Her Terms comes out marginally best-in and with Georgia offsetting her allotted weight this is an obvious chance but, realistically, isn’t cut ‘n dried and so we’re recommending an each-way bet.

Pointless napping for the sake of it and, in any case, Kingofmerrows has a gilt-edged opportunity of making it sixth time lucky in the following Maiden Stakes over six furlongs. Jamie Osborne’s charge is also a LCS proposition.

We napped King last month after he’d moved from David Evans’ yard. In-form Ozzie sent him to Newcastle for a maiden over seven furlongs of tapeta and new jockey Willie Carson was really fed up when this Kodiac colt disappointed, finishing tenth, beaten seven lengths. I’ll bet the new owners were unhappier!

Twelve days later Kingofmerrows lined up on Kempton poly and proved the previous form all wrong with a useful effort, third to highly-regarded Medahim, over this distance.

A replication of that effort should suffice and Kingofmerrows is napped because he can do better, back in October on a fast-ish York surface Kingofmerrows was beaten a short-head, his career-best!

Carson has developed into a superb jockey, very shrewd and tactically aware, not to mention a student of form; expect him to deliver, just in time for Xmas!

Rest of this seven-race programme is difficult, five handicaps but Candesta should be worth chancing in an aged dash over a mile with Shelley Birkett claiming 3lbs allowance, riding for her mother, Julia Fielden!

Chelmsford, 10.45 Her Terms (e.w)

11.15 Kingofmerrows (nap)

1.20 Candesta (e.w).