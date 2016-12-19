Nine West Indians among 140 retained for IPL 2017

MUMBAI—Nine West Indies Twenty20 stars that have enriched the lucrative Indian Premier League have been retained for next season, organisers announced yesterday.

Superstars Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, as well as current West Indies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite headline the list, included among 44 overseas players of the 140 in total kept when the window for the eight franchises to retain players for the coming season closed on December 15.

Current West Indies Test and One-day International captain Jason Holder and fellow fast bowler Jerome Taylor are the only two West Indians that were part of the IPL last season that were cut, being dropped by Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Gayle and leg-spin bowler Samuel Badree were retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore which lost the Final this year against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gayle and Badree are two of 20 that RCB have retained at a cost of close to US $9 million and will help to form the same core of players that played last season.