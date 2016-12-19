Rajah demise leaves Red Force struggling

At the close of yesterday’s rain-hit penultimate day at the National Stadium here where only 48 overs were possible, Red Force were perched on 96 for two but still requiring a further 120 runs to make the hosts bat again.

The left-handed Rajah, who made his first class debut last month, stroked an enterprising 63 off 116 balls in 141 minutes, with eight fours and one six.

He combined with opener Kyle Hope (20 not out) in a second wicket stand of 93 which pulled Red Force around from three for one when Imran Khan was lbw to fast bowler Keon Joseph for three in the third over of the innings.

Rajah, who made 69 on debut against Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Queen’s Park Oval, reached his second half-century of the season by driving left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie to the cover boundary.

The partnership appeared set to take Red Force strongly to the close when Rajah was caught at the wicket off left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul off the first delivery of the day’s final over.

Earlier, Jaguars lost their last four wickets for 21 runs to be dismissed for 378 in their first innings.

Veteran left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul, unbeaten on 141 overnight, added two runs while wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble converted his 18 not out at the start into 33.

Leg-spinner Imran Khan picked up four for 78 while left-arm spinner Khary Pierre claimed three for 50.

Persistent rain forced play to be abandoned of play at Windsor Park

ROSEAU, Dominica – Play on the third day was abandoned without a ball being bowled between Windward Islands Volcanoes and Barbados Pride in the Digicel Regional 4-Day Tournament today, due to wet conditions caused by rain.

Pride were set to resume from their overnight total of 137 for six, but persistent showers throughout the morning prompted umpires Joel Wilson and Jonathan Blades to abandon play for the day at Windsor Park, shortly following a scheduled 11 a.m. inspection.

Only 48.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days of the match in the Dominica capital, as the weather has dealt a blow to the two teams, aiming to either keep up or catch up with the front-runners.

Pride entered the match in third place in the standings on 43.2 points and are yet to earn a point in the match. Volcanoes were fifth on 35.2 points and have so far earned three from two bowling points and one full pace-bowling point.

Jacobs, Miller spin Scorpions to big victory over Hurricanes

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Spin twins Damion Jacobs and Nikita Miller shared eight wickets to follow up powerful batting that concluded with a third first-class hundred for Devon Thomas and spur Jamaica Scorpions to an innings and 73-run victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the WICB Regional 4-Day Tournament on Saturday. (CMC)

Jacobs grabbed 5-64 from 18 overs to end with match figures of 10 for 167 and Miller collected 3-44, as the Hurricanes, trailing by 307 on first innings, were bowled out for 234 in their second innings about an hour past the scheduled close on the rain-marred third day of the day/night, fifth-round match at Warner Park.