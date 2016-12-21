Can Badrie deny Ali on ‘Champions’ Boxing Day?

This year’s racing season comes to a close on Monday, Boxing Day in T&T. A number of championship titles have already been decided while a few will go right down to the wire.

On the human front, Ronald “Tiger” Ali is almost certain to be crowned champion jockey unless his closest rival, Prayven Badrie, can go through the card on Monday. That is highly unlikely and so congratulations to Tiger on his Championship win.

Glenn Mendez will be crowned champion trainer in terms of wins recorded while John O’Brien will be named champion trainer by virtue of his prize money won.

The leading owner title will go down to the wire with perennial champion Shivam Maharaj holding a narrow 90k lead over perennial runner-up Harold Chadee but the latter will be firing some major shots in all of the feature races while Maharaj’s best chance in the feature events will come in the Gold Cup. A strong performance by Teniente Coronel in that event should be enough for Maharaj to hold on to his title.

The champion apprentice title could also go down to the wire with Ridge Balgobin currently holding a two-win lead over Jovika Boodramsingh. The fact that the former has more second place finishes than the latter seems irrelevant since the title appears only based on wins and two or more wins by the latter on Boxing Day could result in a tie or a victory for the latter. The champion groom will be Bobby Singh, who is attached to the stables of Harriram Gobin.

One of the more interesting titles that is still up for grabs is the champion horse of T&T, the “Horse of the Year”. The two most outstanding horses of the year have been the Merlin Samlalsingh pair of The Gatsby and Academy Award. In other years, Academy Award, the Derby winner, would have been a shoe in but he has not raced since the Derby and was well beaten in his only start outside of the three year old company, albeit after a lengthy absence.

In that time and throughout the year, the imported Thisonesforron has been a model of consistency and shown tremendous variety by winning on the turf or sand and also performing well over a variety of distances. He is not a brilliant racehorse but a very good one and no one would begrudge him a Championship title. He currently leads in terms of prize money by just under 9k from the Derby winner but both are expected to compete in the Gold Cup which could be the decider between them.

On the other hand, perennial champion Bigman In Town will be making his second start of the year in the Gold Cup. There is also the intriguing newcomer Teniente Coronel who came to Trinidad with a sky-high reputation after solid performances in the US, including a third place finish behind Breeders Cup winner, Arrogate.

Stewards Cup winner, the SIR stables owned champion sprinter Control Unit could steal it from all of them if there was a major upset in the Gold Cup since that colt can claim the Sian’s Gold Sprint among his three wins from five starts this year, with his only disappointing run coming on turf over an extended distance.

The two other feature events on the Boxing Day card present contrasting offerings to the betting public. The St Ann’s Stakes presents a virtual match race between the Chadee’s locally bred Set Sail, who has won her two starts by a combined distance of over 20 lengths and two Jamaican bred fillies, the highly regarded one-time winner Rocket Wheels, who won in a very good time and Golden Choice, who has won her two starts by a combined distance of almost 20 lengths.

On the other hand, the St James’ Stakes seems wide open following some surprising performances by the two year old colts and geldings. The pecking order in the John Leotaud stable was blown wide open, when supposed good thing Steve Austin was outpointed by the outsider of his stable’s trio – Battle Cry when both made their debut on December 10. In that same race, the stables other St James’ entry Juneau failed to show any of the fire that he had shown at the gallops so it is difficult to say if anything was amiss.

The three colts will re-oppose on Boxing Day and the result could be very different. Standing in their way are a host of colts who have shown reasonable but not outstanding form so far this season. Hello and Nabawi have both won their maidens with the former showing a nice acceleration in the closing stages to pick off Johnnygotlucky when that one was having his debut while Hello was racing for the second time after being well held on his debut by Rocket Wheels. This race should prove extremely competitive. This is a race best watched.

As we move into 2017, there is no doubt that the racing industry in T&T is on the ropes and receiving many blows, each of which could be potentially a knock out. It will be interesting to see how those charged with the responsibility for looking after the fortunes of all of the others who depend on this industry for the livelihood or entertainment, rise to the occasion. All the best for the season and New Year to all readers!